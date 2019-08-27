Weekend Argus and the Daily Music Show bring you the Wonder of Woman. Pic: Supplied

A fitting way to end women’s month on Saturday August 31, an innovative fun-filled celebration together with women who have achieved great things in the Arts. The Daily Music Show, in partnership with The Weekend Argus, has conceptualised an event that encapsulates the beautiful, soulful spirit of women living under our beautiful mountain.

Take a peek at what's on offer:

The Art of Celebrating, featuring:

Poetry – Tracey Khadija Heeger

Book Launch – Diana Ferrus

Cooking Experience – Jenny Morris

Wine Pairing – Tania Kleintjies

Inspirational Motivation – Prof Shirley Zinn

Music – Sophia Foster



Prepare for an inspiring afternoon of collaboration! The various artists will feed off each other’s performances to create connectivity among their arts forms.

The Visual Artist is the live painter, and brings years of experience with synergistic performances.

Tracey Heeger will bring her poignant spoken words on stage, all while Jenny Morris is cooking up a storm in the kitchen, in full view of the audience.

Alongside Jenny will be Tania Kleintjies, remarkable organic wine maker at Spier, who will appropriately pair the cuisine with suitable Spier

Wines.

Diana Ferrus will do her book launch right there! She will stir the soul with book readings and delve into the emotions with incredible stories. Prof Shirley Zinn, mentor and coach of women across multi-disciplines will then motivate women present to be leaders in their community.

And to get women dancing, the evergreen Sophia Foster will end of the afternoon with the music of Aretha Franklin!

There will be moments of sheer joy. Perhaps moments to shed a tear (tears of joy)! It will be serendipitous, magic moments across the afternoon. AND … you will dance!

COME END WOMEN’S MONTH OFF IN STYLE!

Book your tickets at www.quicket.co.za

Saturday, August 31, 2019

12.30pm – 5.30pm



The Daily Music Show, 110 Loop Street (Cnr of Church & Long)

R250 pp, which includes all of the above, unlimited wine champagne, snacks and the cuisine on offer, PLUS Complimentary 1 month subscription of the Week-End Argus, PLUS Lucky Prizes Galore!