Why it is important to visit the library

Cape Town – The world of reading is free. All it takes is a simple trip to the library to open up a whole new world of imagination and wonder. The world of social media, cellphones and electronics has taken us away from the experience of feeling the pages beneath our fingertips and the delicious smell of a freshly opened book.

Joining a library will give you access to thousands of books and resources. Picture: Moeletsi Mabe Joining a library will give you access to thousands of books and resources. Picture: Moeletsi Mabe What’s more, to have access to hundreds and thousands of books at local libraries, all you need is a library card. To get one, all you need to do is fill in an application form. Your parents can help you with this part. For juniors and those in the intermediate age group, your birth certificate is required. Those older than 18 need to bring in an identity document.

According to the Western Cape Government’s official library website, the right to access the library is free. Once you have a card, you will be able to take out up to 20 books, including audio and visual material like DVDs. There are books to suit all age groups and interests.