Why the Back on Track campaign is getting positive feedback from schools

Cape Town – Schools are happy with the newly introduced campaign to get learners back on track after the Covid-19 pandemic. On May 11, the Back On Track programme was launched by the Western Cape Education Department.

The programme is a big, bold intervention to reverse Covid-19 learning losses in the Western Cape. Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said earlier this year they released 2022 systemic test results for maths and reading which confirmed that learning outcomes dropped during the pandemic. “We simply cannot say that a child is receiving quality education if more than half of our Grade 3, 6, and 9 learners cannot achieve the basic pass score for mathematics and reading,” said Maynier.

He said they had to act decisively and in a way that had an impact in order to deal with what is a full-blown learning crisis. “This is why we are investing a massive R1.2 billion into our #BackOnTrack programme over the next three years to improve learning outcomes so that our children have a better future in the Western Cape,” Maynier added. Bridgetown High School principal Andrew Windvogel said that as a school their results in all grades would improve.

“I want to thank the Western Cape Education Department for giving our learners an opportunity to partake in this initiative, which will be beneficial to so many high school learners to improve their academic performance”, said Windvogel. “Our learners and parents are very excited about the programme and committed themselves fully to attend all sessions as indicated on the different timetables for the various grades.” Forest Heights High School principal Pedro Tekana told the “Weekend Argus” that they were positive about the impact the programme would have on helping learners to make up for learning losses due to the pandemic.

“Our educators went for training and the learners are very enthusiastic about the programme,” he said. “I’m glad the programme covers the lower grades. It will take a team effort to make it a success.” Hazendal Primary School principal Warren Rossiter said they were excited to be part of the programme.