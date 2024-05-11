Win Mother’s Day tickets to Table Mountain

If Cape Town is the mother city, then Table Mountain is the warm embrace that everyone feels when they visit the city. So this Mother’s Day why not celebrate your mom with a special treat at Table Mountain! It has the perfect Mother’s Day gifts for you to spoil your mom!

On offer is a sensational Mom and Us Mother’s Day Lunch at VISTA, our newest function venue at the Lower Cable Station. The scrumptious 3-course menu includes a plated starter, a mouthwatering buffet, and decadent dessert, priced at R575 per person. Limited Mom and Us Mother’s Day Lunch seats are available so book now via [email protected]

At the Top Cable Station we have the following Mom and Us Deals at TEN67 Eatery (pre-bookings only): * 1 x Roast Chicken, Roast Potatoes and Salad with 4 selected soft drinks (Serves 4, priced at R400) * 1 family sized pizza, either Margherita or Chicken and Avo pizza with 4 selected soft drinks (Serves 4, priced at R400). Limited Mom and Us deals are available, so book now via [email protected]

Our annual Cable Card also makes a great gift, giving mom the option to visit Table Mountain all year around. Please visit https://www.tablemountain.net/our-blog/celebrate-mothers-day-at-table- mountain for more information. Stand a chance to win an unforgettable Mother's Day getaway to Table Mountain, where you can pamper mom to her heart's content. Weekend Argus is giving away 10 x Cableway tickets @ R420/ticket and 10 x R150 restaurant vouchers.

1. To enter SMS: WAMUM, followed by your name and email address, to 33258. 2. The competition opens today and closes on Tuesday, April 14 at 9am. 3. Winners will be notified via email.