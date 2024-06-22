Win tickets to the tantalising Sex Expo in Cape Town

Indulge in a decadent array of stage shows featuring the hottest stars from the southern hemisphere, from burlesque shows, sexy dance routines, BDSM displays and intriguing workshops on sexual health and getting the most out of sex, mixed in with hilarious crowd-participation acts. The centre stage will keep audiences begging for more.

Immerse yourself in a vibrant marketplace brimming with the latest in alluring products, from sophisticated lingerie to cutting-edge adult toys. Embrace your adventurous spirit and uncover hidden pleasures. Witness the return of the world-famous penile artist, Pricasso, as he showcases his unique talents, creating mesmerising portraits that will leave you in awe. Prepare to be tempted by the playful and liberating atmosphere of the Naked Casino, where you can try your luck at thrilling games like Strip Poker and Randy Roulette.

Sexy Workshops! Engaging and informative discussions covering all aspects of sexual health and lifestyle by world-renowned sexologists and expert speakers will educate and open minds at The Workshop every half-hour. Whatever your fetish, your persuasion or peculiarity, if you are into guys, gals, or both, make sure you visit one of sexy lounges where fantasies become realities. VIP ticket holders get free access to all lounges.

Prizes Galore – Lucky Ladies: the first 100 ladies walking in to the Sex Expo each day will receive a sexy gift and there will be spot prizes for those who make an entrance in erotic attire. Nude Olympics Cape Town is about to host the most liberating (and probably the most hilarious) sporting event ever – the Nude Olympics. Yes, you read that right. This June, ahead of the official 2024 Olympics, SA’s first Nude Olympics will make its grand debut at The Sex Expo in Cape Town.

To register for the Nude Olympics, visit www.TheSexExpo.com. Tickets – Secure your tickets now and get ready to indulge in the ultimate adult-themed extravaganza. Experience the tantalising allure of The Sex Expo, where pleasure and liberation take centre stage.

General Access tickets cost R220 presale online (R300 online during the event) and VIP tickets cost R660 presale online (VIP R750 online during the event). No under 18s – No infants. Opening Hours:

Thursday, June 27 – 5pm to 11pm Friday, June 28 – 11am to 11pm Saturday, June 29 – 11am to 11pm Sunday, June 30 – 11am to 6pm. Visit www.TheSexExpo.com for tickets, more info and updated stage schedule closer to the event. Stand a chance to win double tickets to The Sex Expo.

1. To enter SMS: WAExpo, followed by your name, and email address to 33258. 2. The competition opens today and closes on Tuesday, June 26, at 11am. 3. Winners will be notified via email.