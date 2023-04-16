Need a break? You can win two nights at the President Hotel, including breakfast plus a pizza dinner voucher for a family of four to the value of R1 000.

The President Hotel in Bantry Bay, affectionately known as Cape Town’s most loved hotel, with its spacious apartments, gorgeous views and Instagram-worthy infinity pool, has given its dining outlets a fresh face and light refurbishment. The Restaurant and Terrace, The Deck Bar, The Base (for gourmet wood-fired pizzas) and Botany Café (serving healthy lunch and freshly squeezed juice) are all popular among locals who enjoy the divine breakfast spread, delicious pizzas and daily sundowners. The spaces now boast contemporary furnishing and finishes and little touches to enhance the dining experience. The hotel’s bar, The Senate, one of Cape Town’s favourite hangout spots for local sports fans and sundowner regulars has reinvented itself into a refreshing contemporary wine and tapas bar and business hub cum co-working space that offers comfort, high-speed WiFi, sustainably sourced Bootlegger coffee and all amenities needed to meet, eat, work and unwind. A stunning balance between work and play.

Keeping in line with the hotel’s sustainability, the new features include local artists, pieces and furnishings that focus on reducing their environmental impact. The simple and elegant high tables give a clean and sophisticated look, with tall seating almost floating alongside. Get your vacation on next to the infinity pool. Picture: Supplied A show-stopping Cape Winelands backdrop from Cara Saven Wall Design, and beautifully illustrated by local artist, Michael Chandler, effortlessly completes the space that flows into the bar area. Oak café tables create a stylish setting for comfort and conversations, while touches of uplifting mustard, in the form of upcycled couches, add a playful pop of colour to the sophisticated emerald and grey space. The bar, serving an extensive selection of local wines now sports cosy pockets for socialising, meetings and relaxing. Wine flights are available so guests can taste and appreciate the wines of the region as they follow the hotel’s Presidential Wine Journey. All dining areas are family-friendly, dog-friendly and open to the public as well as guests of the 350-roomed hotel overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Stand a chance to win a two night stay at President Hotel 1. To enter SMS: WAHOTEL, followed by your name, and email address to 33258. 2. The competition opens today and closes on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9am.

3. Winners will be notified via email. 4. SMS costs R1.50. 5. The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes.

6. The accommodation is subject to availability at the time of booking. 7. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, email [email protected], WhatsApp 066 038 4521 or visit www.presidenthotel.co.za.