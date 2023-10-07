Cape Town – Join this year's theme, "Great or Small, Love Them All," in making a difference and spreading the love if you are an animal lover or just curious to learn about animals. Annual World Animal Day, which took place on Wednesday (October 4), promotes animal welfare worldwide, and is a great opportunity to help you understand more about the world of animals as we offer a few interesting facts.

World Animal Day serves as a reminder to appreciate and value all living things that are a part of our ecosystem. Jessica Perrins, from Animal Welfare Society Stellenbosch (AWSS), said that to the organisation, every day is about the animals and they always appreciate initiatives, like World Animal Day. “Events like these highlight the importance of animal welfare and the incredible organisations that work tirelessly to change the lives of those who cannot speak,” said Perrins.

Perrins said that dogs sweat through their paws and noses, and puppies are born with their eyes closed and only open after three weeks. Another interesting fact is that cats sleep for 70% of their lives, and a male cat is called Tom. Oh yes, do you remember the funny animated short film "Tom and Jerry" series? A sterile pet is a happy pet because it reduces stress and encourages better behaviour, she said.

"(It) also prevents thousands of litters of unwanted animals,reduces aggression, and also reduces the risk of cancer—ovarian and uterine cancer in female pets and testicular cancer in male pets—and also reduces the incidence of disease,” added Perrins. Perrins said that animals had rights and freedoms, which include freedom from hunger and thirst,discomfort,pain, injury, and disease. “Also freedom to express normal or natural behaviour and from fear and distress,” added Perrins.

There are animals that are domesticated, wild, endangered, or in danger due to deteriorating environmental conditions or a lack of protection. Children can participate in kid-friendly animal-related activities to celebrate this day by visiting local animal shelters and organisations that protect animals and donating items like food, pet toys, and other things. Kids have a variety of possibilities; they can donate to their favourite animal rights organisation.