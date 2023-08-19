World Lizard Day: Facts about lizards that kids need to know

Cape Town - Did you know that last week was a very special day for lizards around the world? Yup. On August 14 it was World Lizard Day.

A day dedicated to spreading awareness about various lizard species, the role they play in the ecosystem and other interesting facts. For example, a group of lizards is called a “lounge”. Björn Unger, owner of Reptile Garden, a reptile park in Bellville, said lizards are one of the largest and most diverse groups in the reptile family and their garden showcases more than 35 species of reptiles during their shows. “This is a fantastic way for children to not only learn, but view both indigenous and exotic reptiles in a safe, well-looked-after and aesthetically appealing environment,” said Unger.

Their garden is also a great place for children to enjoy the unknown world of reptiles. They keep more than 100 lizards, including chameleons, which are the most difficult lizards to care for. Some of the lizard types they have include the collared lizard, the horned lizard, tokay geckos and more. Unger said that each lizard has its own interesting facts and unique characteristics. One of them is that lizards can detach their tails, while chameleons change colour.

“Geckos have microscopic hair on their feet and most lizards can swim,” he added. In the family of lizards, the Jaragua lizard is the smallest lizard in the world, and the biggest lizard is the Komodo dragon. Lizards are cold-blooded and they love eating insects. In their park they also have food for lizards. Unger said that it is important for kids to learn about animals and reptiles.

There are great ways for kids to learn about lizards, and children can participate in their educational shows and make sure to visit reptile parks. “We also go to schools to educate kids, especially those who can’t travel,” he added. Unger said that this is the best way for kids to find out more about their favourite reptiles.