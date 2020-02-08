You can get married at The Love, Sex Expo









Lionel September and his girlfriend Fike at the Love Chapel. Picture supplied/Justin Lee Cape Town - The Love, Sex Expo came to town this weekend and although it was all fun and games there was an opportunity to make a lasting memory - by getting married at the event. The Grandwest Sun Exhibits space was transformed into a bubble of love when the doors of the expo opened on Thursday and there was truly something to tickle everyone’s fancy. Catering for those who sought light fun to those who wanted to indulge their kinks, the Vegas-style event was well supported and kept visitors entertained. Standing to the right of the entrance was a Love Chapel where things could get a bit more serious if you and your partner were looking to commit or even marry. Waiting to give you your dream Vegas-style wedding was marriage officer Tracey Bosch. She works for a company called Professional Marriage Officers but is also a Reverend at the African Church of Truth in Joburg.

At the inaugural Love, The Sex Expo in Pretoria last year, two couples tied the knot. For R2 900 you could get married at the Love, Sex Expo Chapel.

All Bosch needed was ID photos of you and your partner as well as of your witness, your fingerprints and an ante-nuptial contract and you could get hitched.

She says couples had options when popping into the Love Chapel: “I’m doing not only legal marriages but also commitment ceremonies and renewal of vows like Las Vegas stuff.”

On Friday afternoon Lionel September and his girlfriend Fike decided to commit to one another at the Love Chapel. If they had all the paperwork the couple could have married each other, but they opted for a less formal arrangement.

“It was impulsive,” says Lionel, who is also a part-time stripper and working at the expo. “I don’t care what my family and friends think,” he adds.

Along with the excitement and thrill of a wedding, packages at the chapel included pictures and videos to commemorate the moment and a bottle of champagne for the happy couple.

If they had legally committed to one another then they would have been the first couple to marry at the Cape Town event, but Bosch hopes that soon that honour will be bestowed on two lovers.

She says that there is a couple who have made a booking with her to get married at the expo and she hopes that before they close their doors the couple pitch to get hitched.

As this was the first time the expo came to Cape Town, organisers and the officiating minister at the chapel are hopeful that word spreads in the Mother City and that when they return they’ll be able to spread the love to even more people.

The expo continues on Sunday.

