Cape Town - The Love, Sex Expo came to town this weekend and although it was all fun and games there was an opportunity to make a lasting memory - by getting married at the event.
The Grandwest Sun Exhibits space was transformed into a bubble of love when the doors of the expo opened on Thursday and there was truly something to tickle everyone’s fancy.
Catering for those who sought light fun to those who wanted to indulge their kinks, the Vegas-style event was well supported and kept visitors entertained.
Standing to the right of the entrance was a Love Chapel where things could get a bit more serious if you and your partner were looking to commit or even marry.
Waiting to give you your dream Vegas-style wedding was marriage officer Tracey Bosch. She works for a company called Professional Marriage Officers but is also a Reverend at the African Church of Truth in Joburg.