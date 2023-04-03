Young and old rally in support of those with autism

Cape Town - Capetonians joined the masses in commemorating the world Autism Acceptance Day at the weekend, with campaigns hosted by activists and parents. This year the celebrations took place on Sunday, and social media, streets and halls in communities such as Clifton, Eeste Rivier and Kalkfontein. They aimed to ensure those affected are included and this year's theme was “Transforming the narrative: Contributions at home, at work, in the arts and in policymaking”.

The mom of a boy with autism, Carmen Snyders, hosted a demonstration, with a group of parents, supporters and individuals with autism marching to Stratford Primary School on Saturday with placards stating their messages of support. At the venue they hosted a workshop, breaking down the topic and sharing their experiences of raising and living with family members with autism. Young and old individuals with autism were treated to a day of fun, with games and entertainment organised. “We marched, saying difference is beautiful and it was very nice to see people noticing and supporting us. We created a vibe and we had sponsors who helped us spoil the children. It’s good to see these initiatives getting support, and to have the children freely enjoying themselves,” Snyder's said.

More on this World Autism Awareness Day: Debunking common misconceptions about autism spectrum disorder

In Kalkfontein, a group of children supported their peers, standing in the streets holding placards with messages educating the public about autism. Cassidy Solomons was one of the children and said: “It was nice being part of the awareness because we taught the public about autism, but I also learned a lot. The event opened my mind, now I know those children are not different or sick and that it is okay to have autism.” Aspiring beauty pageant contestants wrote colourful messages in support of their peers with autism. Picture SUPPLIED One of the parents, Abigail Hans, said: “Not everyone is aware of what autism is or even that there’s a condition called autism. It’s a disability caused by a difference in a brain causing issues like reaction to loud noises, issues in communicating, and a preference to be alone. It can make it difficult for others to understand and cope with the person, but it doesn’t mean they’re less of a human being.” “World Autism Awareness Day 2023 is a call to bring up awareness about autism, accepting and supporting people with autism in the society and workplace,” added Silvia Craucamp. “We at Catwalk Models International want to let the communities know it is not a disease, where if your child has autism that he or she must be kept behind lock and key. Treat them like any other child or person, we need to be the change in the communities ourselves.”