Young scientists to compete in International Science Technology and Engineering Competition

Cape Town - Four young scientists from South Africa will have the unique opportunity to showcase their scientific projects at the Indonesia International Science Technology and Engineering Competition (ISTEC) in Bali.

This is a student research competition that seeks to identify innovative solutions to global problems. The learners include Luke Boswell, Grade 9 of Pearson High School in Port Elizabeth, Ndzhaka Mukela Siweya, Grade 12 of Khanyisa Learning Centre in Limpopo, Zariah Parker, Grade 10 of Star College Cape Town and Matthew Crouch, Grade 10 of Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch. The learners won the opportunity to present their research at the ISTEC while competing at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair which was held in December 2022.

Research projects will be showcased at the competition from May 10 until the 14th. Matthew Crouch, a Grade 10 learner at Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch, will exhibit his research project, “The use of UV Light to delay ripening and prevent decay of plums”. Picture: supplied These learners have made their schools proud and they are all rooting for them. Annami van Rooyen, the subject head of Natural sciences at Paul Roos Gymnasium, said the school is incredibly proud of Matthew for his achievement.

“We are excited to see how young scientists are willing to put in the hard work, the extra hours, the tears and frustration in order to reach a dream,” said Van Rooyen. “Matthew’s dream has now become a reality and we hope he enjoys every moment and comes back and inspires the future generations of young scientists.” Andre Van Staden, the school Rector at PRG told the Weekend Argus the Expo gives a learner the opportunity to develop his research skills and to grow and develop as a young scientist.

“As a school we are proud that Matthew has excelled and has been given this unique opportunity to explore the scientific world even further,” he said. Eskom Development Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Sumaya Nassiep, wishes the learners well on their journey. “By fostering a pipeline of skilled and enthusiastic scientists and innovators through Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, we can forge a brighter and more promising future for South Africa,” said Nassiep.