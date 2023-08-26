Yummy and easy home-made ice cream recipe for children

Cape Town - Kids love to eat ice cream whether it is summer or winter. So why not try to make your own at home? We have the easiest and creamiest chocolate ice cream recipe with basic ingredients which can be put together in just a few minutes.

This delicious home-made chocolate ice cream recipe is very easy and creamy. For this recipe you will need: Two cups of heavy cream

A can of condensed milk A 12-ounce chocolate bar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

To make: In a large bowl, break the chocolate bars into small pieces and transfer them to a microwave-safe bowl and put the chocolate pieces in a microwave for 30 seconds and stir. Make sure you repeat the process until the chocolate pieces are completely melted and appear smooth.