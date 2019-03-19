Ndara purchased a 2004 Nissan X-Trail from Datnis Nissan dealership in King William’s Town

Cape Town - It’s a proverbial battle of David versus Goliath. A senior government employee has been embroiled in a bitter battle against one of the country’s largest financiers, Wesbank. His story is mired in alleged fraud, corruption and misconduct.

The Grahamstown High Court last week dismissed with costs an appeal by Wesbank, a division of FirstRand - for the third time - against earlier rulings made in favour of Mzukisi Ndara.

In the pursuit for justice, Ndara has approached several high-ranking politicians, Parliament, as the custodian of the country’s laws, the Hawks and the courts.

But 15 years into the battle, the matter has yet to be resolved. And some dockets containing vital evidence have gone missing.

Ndara has now turned to the Director of Public Prosecutions as a last resort.

”The transaction turned my family’s life upside down. I now have nothing to my name - I had to dispose of two properties, I do not own a car, I have been blacklisted by Wesbank.

“My wife is suffering from depression and now lives with her family, “ said Ndara.

In November 2004, Ndara purchased a 2004 Nissan X-Trail from Datnis Nissan dealership in King William’s Town who were acting as agents of Wesbank, the financiers of the deal.

Ndara had just been appointed as a senior government employee and had been told of a government car scheme which entitled him to a lower interest rate with Wesbank .

In November 2005 after colleagues had queried the high repayments, Ndara made enquiries from Wesbank. He received no joy and asked to cancel the contract.

This is when he made a shocking discovery: not only was he made to believe that he was sold a new car, but the car was a demo model which had already clocked 6 700km.

The car sold to him was a 2004 Nissan X-Trail 2.2 Diesel Manual. As part of deal, he also traded in a car he already owned. However, he was invoiced for a brand-new Nissan X-Trail 2.5 Petrol Automatic and in addition charged extras on the vehicle which amounted to R33 140.

Based on the inflated price, and finance charges of 15.25% instead of 9% for which he qualified, the monthly instalments in 2013 were R8 857. After several bids to resolve the mattern, Ndara approached several politicians to help facilitate a resolution.

Wesbank said this week it was aware of the latest court ruling and would consider whether to lodge an appeal.