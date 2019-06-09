Cape Town - A lease agreement has been signed between Mamre residents and a wind energy developer which paves the way for development of a wind farm on communally-owned land. Yesterday, the Mamre Communal Property Owners Association (MCPA) and Paul McNaughton of Western Wind Energy put pen to paper, giving the company the right to bid on behalf of the community when the Department of Energy reopens bids in terms of the Independent Power Producer (IPP) Procurement Programme.

The 20-year lease agreement is expected to provided much-needed economic injection for the town, on the outskirts of Cape Town.

The MCPA was given agricultural land through the government’s Transformation of Certain Rural Areas Act in 2012, following a successful claim. Residents had lost land when the previous government built neighbouring Atlantis. The MCPA and Western Wind Energy would form a consortium with other stakeholders, including Mulilo Renewable Project Developments, to fund and drive the project.

McNaughton said Mamre was “the perfect location” for a wind farm. It is close to Dassenberg sub-station which has a line to nearby Koeberg Power Station. It is expected to generate 100megawatts of energy, with wind speeds of 8.2m per second.

McNaughton said they could either sell the wind energy to Eskom, or feed it directly into the grid of the City of Cape Town. The city has gone to the North Gauteng High Court asking that it be allowed to procure up to 400MW of renewable energy from independent power producers.

“The old coal fire stations can no longer deliver. South Africa is party to the Paris Agreement on Climate change which deals with pollution. This will go a long way to deliver clean energy in the country,” he said.

Wilfred Solomons-Johannes, MCPA chairman, said the project would change the lives of the community. He said it has been a long journey with many challenges. The MCPA is custodian of 5000 hectares of land and the wind farm would use 1100ha.

Thirty-four wind turbines would be built at different sites, including Dassenberg Hill, where wind testing has been ongoing over the past couple of years to determine suitable locations to generate power. “If we don’t have a formal agreement, we’re not in the game. We can’t bid.”

A multitude of investors would become part of the consortium to generate funding for the construction of the wind farm. “We’re ahead of time, so when government opens bidding, we are ready,” he said.

If there are no further delays, it is expected that the initial work would take five to 10 years. It is expected to create work for 130 people for the duration of the wind farm.

“We must use our land to our benefit. Within three years we have to start paying rates on every hectare of that land,” Solomons-Johannes said.

Solly Fourie, head of department at the provincial department of economic opportunities and tourism, was at the signing where he pledged government support for the project.

He said the provincial government was committed to green energy and the project would stimulate economic activity in the area and create “new and other jobs for young people”.

In April last year, the national government signed agreements for 27 projects under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.