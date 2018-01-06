Pupils from Westerford High School rejoice as they get their results. All results were made public at 11am yesterday.

Cape Town - There were sighs of relief, whoops of delight and gasps of joy as matric pupils celebrated the end of their 12-year schooling journey yesterday.

Bishops pupil Jody Williams, 17, said: “I did much better than I expected to do. I did well in all my subjects, there was just one I hadn't done so well in.”

He scored high marks in maths and wants to study business at UCT, hoping for a career in actuarial science.

Westerford High School’s Iman Gamaldien, 18, was immensely proud of her achievement. “I did much better than I thought I did." UCT has provisionally accepted her to study medicine.

Another Westerford matric, Jed Fourie, 18, said: “I'm relieved that I passed, but I'm also a bit scared because I'm not too sure about what's going to happen this year with regards to university.

“I’ve received provisional acceptance at UCT to study biochemistry, human anatomy and physiology.”

Both schools received a 100% pass rate.

The Western Cape as a whole boasts a pass rate of 82.8%, the third highest in the country.

Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency/ANA

One of the brightest stars of the province was Erin Solomon, 18, from Rondebosch Boys' High, who achieved a remarkable 100% in physical science.

“I feel very honoured,” he said. “Physical science gives you a higher understanding of the world around you, and I think it was my passion for the subject that drove me to achieve as well as I did.”

Solomon flew to Johannesburg, where he met the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, who handed him an award for his achievement on Thursday.

He returned home yesterday to receive his final results.

Erin wants to study for a degree in architecture at UCT.

The pupils of Fish Hoek and Bergvliet High schools celebrated their successes yesterday after the class of 2017 received particularly impressive results, affording their schools moments of immense pride.

According to Bergvliet High’s website, the school had 203 pupils pass and achieved a 99.5% pass rate, with 15 pupils achieving over 80% aggregates and 14 achieving over 75% aggregates.

Dayalan Nair, Tiffany Säfers, Kelly Gilmour, Mikayla Dunn and Rozaid Stadhouer achieved seven distinctions each for a full house, while the school's top performer, Jenna Gilmour, received six distinctions for a 89.9% aggregate.

“Their achievements have once again demonstrated the proud Bergvliet High fighting spirit when it comes to academic excellence and we are extremely pleased with the final results,” said principal Stephen Price.

“We are very proud of these results and it reflects on the truly talented teachers who work at Bergvliet High as well as the outstanding pupils who attend the school.”

According to Fish Hoek High’s website, 20 pupils achieved an 80% aggregate.

The school's top three pupils, Angela Euston Brown, Rion Cuthill and Jade Coates, all achieved over 90% aggregates.

“What is remarkable is that all three of them were hugely involved in the life of the school.

"We look forward to the release of the provincial subject top 10s in the confidence that some of our pupils will be listed,” said principal Gavin Fish.