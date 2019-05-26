The Western Cape cabinet. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Western Cape’s new cabinet vow to keep the province the best-run in the country. Premier Alan Winde, in one of his first official duties as premier of the province, named his 10-person cabinet this week, with the introduction of some new and not so new faces, as well as a shake-up to some portfolios.

Minister of Human Settlements: Tertius Simmers:

Tertius Simmers

The youngest member of Winde’s cabinet, 36-year-old Simmers has only occupied a seat in the legislature for two years. Yet he’s been appointed to what is arguably the most challenging portfolio in the province.

A housing backlog and mushrooming of informal settlements are his biggest challenges.

“We will continue to make progress by being innovative, creating more housing opportunities and identifying major housing projects that cater for different levels of the market, to be financed by the sale of underutilised provincial assets,” Simmers promised.

Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities: David Maynier:

A former MP, Maynier has been thrown into the deep end with managing the purse of the provincial government.

The 50-year-old will face his first real test towards the end of the year when he delivers his first Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, which will provide an economic and policy road map for the next year’s provincial government.

David Maynier

Minister of Social Development: Sharna Fernandez:

The 59-year-old’s introduction to politics was a baptism of fire when she took up the position of speaker in the legislature.

The former banker turned to politics in 2009. She goes from wrangling with ill-disciplined MPLs to tackling social ills.

Sharna Fernandez

Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning: Anton Bredell:

Anton Bredell

Bredell is the only MEC to retain the same portfolio for the third consecutive term, following his first appointment 10 years ago.

The 54-year-old oversees the 30 municipalities across the province, a tough position at times, with the many problems facing municipalities that are often governed by constantly collapsing coalitions.

“We will continue to deliver on our promise to improve the lives of all citizens. I will serve with humility and at all times give my best,” said Bredell.

Minister of Transport and Public Works: Bonginkosi Madikizela:

Bonginkosi Madikizela

As leader of the DA in the province, and former MEC for Human Settlements, Madikizela is no stranger to leadership positions - or the limelight.

His new portfolio will be quite a workout, dealing with the troubled transport sector that involves the chaotic taxi industry, but the rail services, as well as public works.

His bright suits and cowboy hats might just come in handy as he swops title deed handing-over ceremonies for clashes over taxi routes.

Minister of Community Safety: Albert Fritz:

Albert Fritz

The 59-year-old moves to his new portfolio while the provincial government has lodged an intergovernmental dispute with the Ministry of Police over police resourcing in the province.

Having been a victim of crime when he and his spokesperson were almost robbed before his bodyguards opened fire on his attackers back in 2017, Fritz says: “Too many of us lie awake at night worried about the dangers that lurk outside and threaten us and our families.

I will work with Premier Winde to implement a provincial police force to improve the police to popu- lation ratio... and to improve the accountability and oversight of the SAPS.”

Minister of Agriculture: Ivan Meyer:

Ivan Meyer

Meyer moves to a newly formed portfolio and will have the task of engaging with those in the agricultural sector, amid water-shortage problems across the province.

By July 2018, the drought in the province had cost the agricultural sector a loss projected at R5.9billion and resulted in 30000 job losses.

This was attributed to reduced farming outputs and income losses as export dropped by around 13-20%.

With several municipalities in the Karoo regions still experiencing severe drought, Meyer has his work cut out for him.

Minister of Education: Debbie Schäfer:

Debbie Schäfer

Schäfer returns to education for her second term, to a portfolio also infested with problems which include school safety, the lack of space available to pupils in the province and ensuring new schools are built.

Minister of Health: Nomafrench Mbombo:

Nomafrench Mbombo

Mbombo first arrived on the scene when she was appointed as one of the only two female MECs when she was assigned to the Sports and Agriculture portfolio.

She was later moved to Health, a portfolio she has retained and expressed a passion for, coming from a nursing background.

The state of dilapidated state hospitals and issues of service delivery, as well as continued attacks on ambulance crews will keep this health fundi on her toes for another five years.

Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport: Anroux Marais:

Anroux Marais

The former City of Cape Town councillor also returns for a second term after she first took up office in 2015. She will be followed closely as the province looks to strengthen the importance of different sporting codes.