CCR5-delta32

Cape Town - The gene that is causing all the buzz is known as CCR5-delta32 and has become one of the exciting new frontiers in gene therapy. Scientists are beginning to look at it as a possible precursor to a vaccine, or even a cure for HIV/Aids - for a very good reason. For the second time in history, a patient is thought to have been cured of HIV using a bone marrow transplant from a donor with the same gene as the first.

When the first patient, Timothy Ray Brown, known as the Berlin patient, was cured 12 years ago using the CCR5-delta32 gene mutation therapy, it was looked on as a one-off, with scepticism about whether it was the therapy or something else that cured him. In other words, it could have been a fluke.

The news last month that a second patient to be given the same therapy is now thought to be HIV-free 18 months after the intervention has catapulted the gene back into the limelight.

Both patients are no longer taking antiretrovirals and, as a result, the “fluke” hypothesis is fading fast.

Paula Cannon, a molecular microbiologist at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, said: “There’s a nice menu of things we could possibly do now.

“What these two patients have shown us is that attacking the reservoir of infected cells while at the same time providing shiny, new HIV-resistant immune cells can result in a cure.”

In South Africa this month, Professor Ravindra Gupta, a member of the Africa Health Research Institute and a Professor in University College London’s Division of Infection and Immunity and lead author in the London case, gave an overview of the research surrounding the world’s second HIV “cure” by stem cell transplantation. In doing so, he stressed that there was still a lot of work to be done on this type of intervention.

“We know stem cell therapy can work, but translating that knowledge into a workable solution for combating HIV/Aids is still far away.”

There will be those who also argue that the high success rate of ARVs negates the use of stem cell therapy except in high-risk cancer patients, like the London and Berlin men, because of the danger of serious side effects.

So why is this odd mutated gene called CCR5-delta32 and what does it do?

In basic terms, CCR5 is the trapdoor protein that sits on top of the immune cell and allows HIV to latch on to it and invade the cell. Delta32 stops the trapdoor protein from reaching the top, so there’s no way in for the virus.

Already the boundaries are being pushed, which some say is not a good idea. In November 2018, Chinese researcher He Jiankui announced the births of twin girls from embryos that had been genetically altered to resemble those with the CCR5-delta 32 mutation. The father was HIV positive and the mother was HIV negative.

He said he had altered the embryos not to protect them from getting HIV (which was highly unlikely), but to protect them against HIV later.

Geneticists say the CCR5-delta 32 mutation existed 2500 years ago, long before HIV and points to the plagues of the Middle Ages that struck Europe between 1340 and 1660. They believed these plagues were recurring outbreaks of a lethal, viral haemorrhagic fever that used CCR5 to get into the immune system of Europe’s ancestors.

Very few people have this genetic variation, which some scientists think has been inherited from ancestors who survived the plague. Closer to home, there have been rare cases where vulnerable women, like sex workers, have not contracted HIV.

Could a similar mutated gene be responsible?

The idea of a cure for a killer disease that has claimed the lives of millions and costs governments billions in treatment, is still the elephant in the room in scientific circles.

However, the game-changing significance of a second likely cure has upped the ante and will be a hot topic at two major conferences in South Africa, the 9th International Aids conference in June, and the national Bio Africa Convention in August.