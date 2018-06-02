Cape Town - Taxi bosses have moved their deadline to grind their service to a halt to Wednesday as two major taxi associations threaten to cripple the city’s public transport system if their demands are not met.

This follows marathon discussions late into Saturday night involving the City of Cape Town, the commissioner of transport, the Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) to stop the planned withdrawal of taxis on Monday.

This comes on the back of a crippling month-long bus strike and escalating taxi violence over lucrative routes which has claimed the lives of 14 taxi drivers.

At the core of the dispute is the renewal of an operating contract between a company called Joint Venture, made up of Golden Arrow, Codeta in Khayelitsha as well as Route 6 Taxi Association in Mitchells Plain. The company is responsible for operating the MyCiTi buses on the N2 between Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the CBD, serving 4000 commuters daily.

The build-up to the withdrawal of taxis was prompted by Codeta’s refusal to sign a contract to extend operations, even though Route 6 and Golden Arrow overruled the association, ensuring that MyCiTi gets its operating licences.

Codeta’s spokesperson Besuthu Ndungeni said: “We are not a part of the renewed contract.”

To demonstrate their frustration, they would park their taxis at home. “We will fold our hands and watch the government transport these people themselves. The contract we originally signed was for three years.”

The agreement was that at the end of the contract, negotiations for the future of the N2 express would begin.

They tried negotiating last July but the City would not come to the party.

“We wanted a review of the last three years to see how it went, whether the promises that were made around empowering taxi associations, the money that was spent on this contract were achieved.”

He said because the review did not happen, they could not go ahead with the extension the City asked for.

“We then decided this partnership between Golden Arrow, Route 6 and Codeta does not work for us; we are not making money. But they extended (it) without our consent.”

The mayoral committee member for transport, Brett Herron, said they had been trying to engage with Codeta with little success.

“The City, for the past three months, has hosted several meetings with Joint Venture and the shareholders in an effort to resolve their concerns. Many of these concerns are for the company to resolve, and we are convinced that with commitment from the shareholders, together with the assistance of the City, these issues can be resolved,” he said.

“We reached an agreement with Joint Venture but Codeta did not agree and we are still trying to have discussions to resolve some of the disputes. We are hoping that no services will be disrupted. We have a scheduled meeting on Monday where we are hoping to revolve this matter.”

Ndugeni said they decided to hold off until Wednesday to meet with the City and the national Department of Transport. “If we still do not get what we need, then we are going ahead on Wednesday and Cata will join us,” he said.

"The reality is that the taxi industry is neglected by government. Taxis contribute 60% towards public transport but government only concentrates on the 18% from buses and another 12% from rail, and that is where their interests are.”

Transport MEC Donald Grant chastised Codeta for threatening to wreak havoc to the city’s already strained system over a commercial contractual matter that could be settled with the City or through the courts.

“They must take up their grievances with the two other members they entered into this with,” he said. “All the parties must come together and sit around a table and have discussions. If they don’t agree, they must not come and cause trouble in the public transport system.”

The president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce, Janine Myburgh, said: “We have already seen the impact that the bus strike had on the province. Further dilapidation in an area where we have troubles in the transport system that affects people’s ability to get to work and for business to function cannot be condoned.

“The Western Cape economy is already suffering the effects of the drought. Further actions like these will only cause more harm.”