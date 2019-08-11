Zozibini Tunzi, 25, claimed the Miss South Africa 2019 title on Friday. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi is still getting used to her title - Miss South Africa. Cape Peninsula University of Technology student Tunzi, 25, told the Weekend Argus yesterday that the feeling hasn’t sunk in yet after winning the title on Friday evening. She takes over the reign from Tamaryn Green.

“I’ve been doing interviews all morning and I haven’t had time to think about it all. When I entered, the intention was always to win, but I also thought even if you don’t, then you need to see what you can learn and take away from the pageant,” she said.

The public relations graduate from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, who now calls Cape Town home, received a R1 million cash prize as well as a further R2m worth of sponsorships and prizes - including the use of a luxury Sandton, Joburg, flat and a car for a year.

Tunzi said in her acceptance speech that she always wanted to do something extraordinary with her life and find a way to make an impact.

She said she would use the Miss SA platform to campaign for education and poverty alleviation. “Coming from the Eastern Cape, it’s one of the most poverty-stricken provinces in the country, so whether it be in education or something else, I’d like to go directly there and help because I’ve seen it first-hand and experienced it.”

Tunzi was praised for staying true to herself and competing with her natural hair throughout the pageant. She said her hair was a symbol of her belief in fair representation in any shape and form.

“It was a question I got asked often from my friends when they heard I had entered Miss SA - ‘will you get a weave?’ I always said I haven’t changed myself before so why should I now change for a competition?”

While there has been some criticism over the relevance of beauty pageants , Tunzi sees Miss SA as being able to still wield great influence.

“It’s one of the few organisations that really gives women a platform and allows them to make a change. It definitely isn’t irrelevant to me.”

She will take part in the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

Recent Miss South Africa winners performed well in the global stage with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters taking the title in 2017 and Tamaryn Green finishing as runner-up last year.

“Over the past two years, the eyes of the world have really been on South Africa and that makes me even more excited to take part.”