Exhausted rescue workers returned to a heroes’ welcome at Cape Town International Airport yesterday after ten days in Türkiye, where an earthquake claimed more than 40 000 lives. Medi Response and Gift of the Givers departed for the country on February 8.

Türkiye's death toll has since climbed to 40 642, the country's disaster authority said. But this number is expected to shoot up given that some 264 000 apartments were destroyed in the quake, and many people are still unaccounted for. In Syria, authorities say 5 800 people died, although this number has not changed for days. The atmosphere at Cape Town International Airport was electrifying as family, friends and crowds of people waited for the rescuers to come through the arrivals hall. When they finally did, there were tears of joy and cheers filled the space as marching band Habibia Brigade sang. Four-year-old Zariah Gihwala greeted her mom, rescuer Raina Gihwala, with a colourful poster she made. Gihwala cried as she embraced her family and her little girl.

Gihwala said before leaving for Türkiye, she had seen haunting images of the disaster and distraught families, but nothing could have prepared her for the experience itself. “Walking onto a site where you know people have lived, and all that’s left of their lives is rubble. Our main mission was to find any sign of life and, if not, just the remains to give families closure. Many people were helplessly looking at you for answers.” She said it was the first time that she had left her two children, aged one and four. “When I received the call, I did not think twice. This is what I have been trained to do. The most difficult part was rummaging through the rubble. To think that it was once a place where people lived, children played… And now all that is left is rubble.”

Gihawala teared up and said despite everything she was still grateful. “I have the privilege of holding my kids again after having to tell people their kids were dead. It’s one of the most difficult things to do.” Acting Head of Department for Emergency Medical Sciences at CPUT Dr Simpiwe Sobuwa joined the mission, along with colleagues Louis Jordaan, Rozaan Norval, Xavier Millar and Raina Gihwala. Acting Head of Department for Emergency Medical Sciences at CPUT Dr Simpiwe Sobuwa said from the get-go the team were eager to use their unique skills. Sobuwa walked through the arrival doors with a Turkish flag around his shoulders, followed by other rescuers. As soon as he stepped through the doors, onlookers succumbed to tears.

He said from the get-go the team were eager to use their unique skills to assist in a natural disaster of this scale. “We have gained valuable experience in assisting in an international disaster.” “The conditions were quite dire and we did our utmost to give aid in the situation. Our training really came through for us. We are trained for these circumstances and disasters, and it has proven helpful when it is needed the most,” said Sobuwa. And does he consider himself a hero? “No, not all. We only did our jobs and what we were trained to do. It has been a very difficult few days, but we have managed to bring closure to families who were hopelessly waiting for the bodies of their families.“

After a week of digging through rubble caused by a massive earthquake, Raina Gihwala has landed back on home soil. Gihwala further expressed her gratitude to the Turkish people. “We were looked after and cared for. They lost everything, yet they would not hesitate to offer you their last glass of water. It’s this selflessness that will help them rebuild their country. I pray that they heal from the pain.” A very emotional Turkish Consul-General, Sinan Yesildag, addressed the rescue workers as “dear heroes”. “We are happy that you returned home safely . More than 100 countries offered their help, of which South Africa was one. On the very first day of the earthquake, Gift of the Givers reached out and immediately a team was sent.”

“You have witnessed pain and tears. You have saved lives and brought hope and closure to so many families. We are grateful,” he said as tears streamed down his face. All in all the welcoming of the people who risked their lives in aid of others was testament to the true Ubuntu Spirit of SA, ‘I am because we are’. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde also welcomed back the team and applauded Gift of the Givers.