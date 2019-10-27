10 percent of gunshot wound patients at Groote Schuur have been shot before









A study found that 10 percent of the gunshot wound patients at Groote Schuur Hospital's Trauma Centre have been shot before. Picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - What happens after you survive a gunshot wound? For many of Groote Schuur Hospital’s gunshot wound patients, it means being saved, treated and rehabilitated - only to return to a life of violence, and end up back on a theatre table with another bullet hole. A study found that 10% of gunshot patients at the hospital’s trauma centre have been shot before. For the physiotherapists who help trauma patients to walk again, it means pressure to discharge patients as quickly as possible to free up beds. A physiotherapist in the trauma orthopaedic wards, who asked to remain anonymous, said she rarely sees an empty bed.

“There were times in my ward we would actually have empty beds regularly. Now, if I see one empty bed, I’m lucky,” she said. “With the spike in violence, the hospital is constantly full so we always have that pressure on us... to send patients home to have new patients admitted, so most of our patients do not stay long.

“We have patients, especially gang members, who say they will go look for that person who shot them.

“So obviously you are going to be readmitted with more injuries, and they’re so much worse off the second or third time round.”

Another concern is when gangsters bring the fight to the hospital, she said.

“If we have rival gang members and they see each other, it’s absolute chaos. Then we have to shift patients around... hide patients... because we don’t know who’s going to walk into this hospital.

“You are constantly in that heightened state that anything can happen.”

Upstairs in the trauma orthopaedic wards, the beds are evidence of the typical patient profile: young men with gunshot wounds.

* Mr A, a sound engineer, was walking from home in Mitchells Plain when he joined his cousin for a smoke in the street.

“The gangsters of the ‘hood were sitting on the other corner,” he said.

“I blinked my eyes for one second and I saw a gold Toyota Corolla coming. I just heard the gunshots going off. Ba! Ba! Ba!”

He was shot twice in the thigh and his femur broken in two.

“I’ve seen people get shot, but this is the first time I got shot in 32 years.

“It’s not a nice experience,” he said.

He gave a police statement but is scared to return to the area once he’s discharged.

“I’m not going to stand on the corner again,” he said. “I’m going to stay inside my house now. If I want to smoke I will go so far as my gate.”

A few beds down is * Mr S, who was only a few hours post-op for a fractured hip from a gunshot wound.

He was chatting to a friend in Hanover Park when a car drove past him.

“The passenger took a gun out and he shot us,” he said. “He shot my one friend dead and he shot me in my left buttock. It happened so fast.

“I lay for six days with the bullet in me before they operated.”

His pain was not only physical.

“My friend turns 20 today, the one who was shot dead. They’re keeping a candle-lit memorial tonight. I’m not ready to leave now because I’m feeling dizzy but maybe tomorrow I will feel better, because I want to be at the funeral, to pay my respects to him.”

This isn’t the first time Mr S has watched a friend die - and he thinks it won’t be the last.

“About three years ago I was with a 17-year-old friend who was shot through the head,” he said. “People just come in cars and shoot anyone. It’s going to happen again.”

* Not their real names

Weekend Argus