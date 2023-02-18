100-year Kwa Langa, home to new artistic beauty

Cape Town - Rays of colour and light have found a home in Langa, beautifying the century-old township and making it a safe space for artists and art lovers, irrespective of their sexual orientations and preferences. The Open Heart Gallery currently has two exhibitions running and is an arts haven that hopes to nurture up-and-coming artists while preserving the work of the mature and established.

Founder and curator Nompumelelo “Mpume” Rakabe, a queer female multimedia visual artist, said she was embraced and never questioned about her sexuality growing up. She said she was always welcomed in spaces of creatives. Nompumelelo “Mpume” Rakabe, a queer multimedia visual artist who is one of the founding founders of the Open Heart Gallery in Kwa Langa. Picture: SUPPLIED “Open Heart Gallery, that is situated not far from award-winning musician Ringo Madlingozi’s family home, is four months old, and currently has two exhibitions running. The first exhibition is titled ‘Ama2000’ and the other ‘Imbewu yethu’ (our seed) and ends month-end,” she said. The interior of the Open Heart Gallery in Kwa Langa. Picture: SUPPLIED The interior of the Open Heart Gallery in Kwa Langa. Picture: SUPPLIED Rakabe said she has been a mentor to many artists like Litha Mayiya, from Gugulethu, who shared how he instantly knew he wanted to be an artist the moment he met Rakabe.

“She has been a great influence in my career. An image of an artist was first introduced to me through her. I wanted to become more like her. We worked together for a very long time and I love that she pushes me to be the greatest artist I can be. We share ideas and they inspire me to be a better artist. “Through her pushing me to do better, I know what hard work feels and looks like. What started out as a hobby became a forest on fire. She has taught me to be a soldier and to never give up. Art in black communities is not always appreciated. She validated my dream in a world where it was not appreciated,” he said. The three founders of the Open Heart Gallery in Kwa Langa. Picture: SUPPLIED Chandy Matinise, also mentored by Rakabe, said his mentor had been the driving force behind him continuing his journey as an artist for the past seven years.

“I am inspired by sis Mpume because she has inspired me to be the best person I can be. She also wants you to give 100% in everything that you do,” he said. Rakabe shares how the work of the gallery is scheduled to feature in Germany in the month of May, which is Africa Month. “One of my co-founding colleagues lives in the US and has established a mobile arts gallery in Washington DC and the work of our artists is often showcased there. We do this to instil a big mentality among our artists. We want them to think international and not local,” she said.