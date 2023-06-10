16 Days for Youth: A call to help the needy

Cape Town - In the spirit of June 16, Heart FM has embarked on its annual 16 Days for Youth, which started on June 1. This initiative seeks to bring meaningful change to underserved and underresourced communities. The 16 Days for Youth have seen the Heart FM team travel approximately 9 000 kilometres across the Cape, building soup kitchens, remodelling children’s homes, and providing safe play equipment, over the last six years.

According to the station, the aim of the initiative this year is to focus on the sustainability of the radio station's efforts into youth-focused projects to have a longer-term impact. The station said: "This year the goal is to create a longer lasting impact and change by focusing on the one champion project for the duration of the campaign, while at the same time supporting seven smaller initiatives through on-air exposure, storytelling, donation drives, and site visits." Managing Director for Heart FM, Renee Redelinghuys, said the 16 Days for Youth project has been a highlight of the station over the last six years and that it holds great significance during the month of June.

"As South Africa celebrates Youth Month in June, it is imperative for us to give back by investing in our future leaders. Every year our team, hand-in-hand with donors, sponsors, and volunteers, works tirelessly to make a lasting difference and shine the spotlight on the amazing and often unseen efforts of youth-based projects all over the Western Cape," said Redelinghuys. This year's project will see the refurbishment and upgrade of the St. Francis Children’s Home in Athlone. This community based residential care facility caters to the needs of children and youth who have become victims of violence. The home rehabilitates and educates orphaned and neglected boys from Athlone and surrounding areas and currently takes care of 35 male youths between the ages of one and 18 years old.