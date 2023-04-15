25 celebrities featured in upliftment book which aims to combat depression

From grey clouds to rays of sunshine, Tanya Le Grange bares all her experiences with depression in her upliftment book, Whispers of Hope. From the age of 16, Le Grange knew something was not right. When her peers were out partying and doing what young people do at that age, she was locked in and refused to speak to anyone.

“I remember writing a letter to God, begging him to take me away as I believed I did not have a purpose. At the age of 21 I remember sitting on my dad’s lap, sobbing and telling him I believed I was born to be sad,” she said. Le Grange shared how she felt there was no way out and had a heaviness about her throughout her youth. “Matters got worse when I got into an abusive relationship. I began attending bible classes that affirmed that I have a purpose, and that things can get better. I left the relationship and began taking a keen interest in positive psychology. I realised I just want to be happy,” she said.

Tanya Le Grange, the author of “Whispers of hope”. Picture: SUPPLIED Le Grange, who is a women’s empowerment champion, who facilitates women’s motivational workshops, coaches them to be their best selves and thrills with fun Latin dance sessions to enhance femininity, decided during Covid-19 to write a book to instil hope as many were in deep despair due to the pandemic. “The book has 16 sections with its own topic. The topics range from having a purpose in your life and wanting better for your life. The book has words of inspiration from 25 high profiled celebrities. I chose one word for each celebrity’s inspiration that I felt would instil hope to the reader,” she said. Le Grange’s target audience for the book was corporate companies which she said are now realising the importance of having mentally healthy employees.

“Corporate entities are now realising that employees are human. Whenever an employee is going through something, it does not magically disappear, it affects them because they are human,” she said. Media personality Pearl Modiadie, who is featured in the book said: “Own your story. It is nothing to be ashamed of. Wear your scars with pride, celebrate your victories and live”. Actress, producer and media personality Nomzamo Mbatha said: “Let the sunshine in. Live boldly with the surety that you have a worthy space to occupy in this world”.