‘2500 people died on SA roads over the Easter period in the last decade’

Cape Town- As the death toll continues to rise on the country’s national roads this weekend, the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) reports that more than 2500 people have died on the country’s roads over the Easter period in the last decade. According to AA statistics from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), it showed 270 people died on the country’s roads over the Easter period in 2021. A total of 162 people died on the country’s roads in 2022.

It said the increase in traffic over the Easter break also led to an increase in the number of fatal crashes and road fatalities over this period. ‘’While traffic law enforcement is enhanced this weekend, many road users continue to disobey the rules of the road and to disregard their own and other road users’ safety. We, therefore, urge motorists, those on motorbikes and pedestrians to be mindful of the increase in traffic volumes, and to ensure they are cautious and always focused on the road when travelling,’’ the AA said. By late yesterday, only three deaths were reported on the Western Cape roads. According to national figures, last year, the province recorded 34 deaths.

Rebecca Campbell, the spokesperson for the Western Cape MEC for Mobility, said a pedestrian was knocked down when crossing the road to urinate near Matjiesfontein on N1 early on Friday morning. She said this was a passenger from a taxi that stopped on the side of the road. ‘’The other incident this morning was when a vehicle made a U-turn on the N1 near Worcester, killing that driver when colliding with another oncoming vehicle. A report of another accident on the N1 between Beaufort West and Three Sisters — a motorcycle that drove into a truck. We don’t have all the details yet, but one fatality is confirmed," said Campbell.