28 000 runners expected at the 53rd Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town this weekend

Cape Town - It’s all systems go for the 53rd Two Oceans Marathon this weekend in Cape Town. The popular running event is expected to host around 28 000 runners.

William Swartbooi, the marathon’s chairperson, expressed optimism and excitement, and said though there is no red carpet for the participants, the streets of the city are clean and ready to host the runners. The Western Cape’s most prestigious race, the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, takes athletes on a spectacular course around the Cape Peninsula. It is often voted the most breathtaking course in the world. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. Monica Drӧgemӧller, a blue number, a status awarded to any runner who has completed 10 Ultra or Half Marathons or trail runs; or who has achieved a gold medal in the ultra marathon five times, or who has won the half marathon, ultra marathon or trail run (any distance) three times, handed over a blue member status to Gerda Steyn, who holds the record of having won the 56km race three times. Monica Drӧgemӧller hands over blue status to three time winner, Gerda Steyn. Picture: LEON LESTRADE Steyn expressed her hopes of being the first to win the 56km race for the fourth time.

Bekelech Teku Wariyo from Ethiopia, who will be running the 21.1km women’s race, said she is enjoying her time in Cape Town and is excited about the race. “I love being here, and I am excited . I am also eyeing the cheque,” she said. Nkosikhona Mahlakwana, who came second in last year’s men's 56km race, is honoured to be at the race again this year.