3 days of non-stop family fun at The Getaway Show









KIDS love the Getaway Show. Supplied Cape Town - THE Getaway Show is about bringing the spirit of Getaway Magazine to life and offers a fantastic three-day fun-filled experience for the whole family to enjoy March 6 to 8 at the Sandringham Farm in Stellenbosch. The show is the Western Cape’s biggest travel, outdoor and adventure event, and it promises days of fun and leisure experiences for the whole family - with a host of interactive exhibits, exciting activities and adventure, a vast array of stunning destinations, valuable hints, tips and information, as well as great show specials and prizes. The 2020 Getaway Show has a better-than-ever line-up to make it the best place to explore every escape, from a tranquil weekend away to once-in-a-lifetime outdoor adventure. More than 100 exhibitors will showcase gadgets and gear to enhance your camping and 4x4 experiences, outdoor wear, caravans and motor homes, trailers, cars, accommodation, travel destinations, accessories, and more. Discover all you need to inspire your next dream adventure, relaxing, and romantic getaway or just simply bring the family day experience.

The Getaway Show’s wealth of attractions and features also include: Adventure Junction - to challenge the brave and entertain spectators; a kids area; Foodtopia - food trucks to suit all tastes and appetites; a drinks village - beer tent, wine and gin experience, music; the Getaway slow lounge - the magazine chill zone; a craft market - local creative excellence; and Spin and Win - the ever-popular prize-winning area.

There will also be competitions and prizes up for grabs.

The not-to-be-missed, the Getaway Show is renowned as the place to be inspired, entertained, wowed, and informed, with experts and exhibitors alike at the ready to advise and share knowledge and experience - and encourage your next big getaway step.

Show hours are Friday 12noon to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, and Sunday 9am to 4pm.

Book at Computicket (https://tickets.computicket.com/event/the_getaway_show/7122885), at R100 for adults, R50 for scholars and pensioners, free for kids 12 and under, and a family package for two adults and two kids at R150. By buying your ticket, you automatically stand a chance to win a five-night stay at Uroa Bay Beach Resort in Zanzibar for two people.

Go to getaway.co.za for more information on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @getawayshow.