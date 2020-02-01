The show is the Western Cape’s biggest travel, outdoor and adventure event, and it promises days of fun and leisure experiences for the whole family - with a host of interactive exhibits, exciting activities and adventure, a vast array of stunning destinations, valuable hints, tips and information, as well as great show specials and prizes.
The 2020 Getaway Show has a better-than-ever line-up to make it the best place to explore every escape, from a tranquil weekend away to once-in-a-lifetime outdoor adventure.
More than 100 exhibitors will showcase gadgets and gear to enhance your camping and 4x4 experiences, outdoor wear, caravans and motor homes, trailers, cars, accommodation, travel destinations, accessories, and more.
Discover all you need to inspire your next dream adventure, relaxing, and romantic getaway or just simply bring the family day experience.