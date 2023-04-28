The long weekend on Western Cape roads began on bloody start.
The Western Cape Mobility Department confirmed a fatal, single-vehicle crash on the N2.
The accident occurred on Friday close to Swellendam in the direction of Cape Town.
According to the department spokesperson, Rebecca Campbell, a passenger bus overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle.
“All lanes are currently closed and a stop-and-go will be instated as soon as it is safe. Preliminary reports suggest three fatalities but this is subject to verification by Forensic Pathology Services,” she said.
Campbell said reports further suggest 50 passengers were injured.
“All emergency services are on scene. The crash will be investigated and SAPS Swellendam is the recording authority.
“We wish to extend our condolences to the families of the deceased. We wish the injured a speedy recovery.
“A reminder to all to be extra vigilant on our roads this long weekend. Provincial Traffic Services are out in full force, as every day of the year, but we need the support of each road user,” she said.