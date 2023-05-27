Three Executive officials of the Theewaterskloof (TWK) municipality have been accused of misusing official vehicles for personal and political purposes. The vehicles were spotted during the voters’ registration weekend and municipal by-elections in Barrydale and Struisbaai in February.

This is despite the local government policy, which only restricts the use of municipal vehicles for official purposes. On February 4, mayor Karel Papier's official vehicle was seen in Barrydale during the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s voter registration weekend. On the same day, Speaker Derick Appel was also seen in an official vehicle in the same area.

"Voter registration is not an official TWK event. The parties (ANC) to which the Speaker, mayor and chief whip belong also had political activities in the areas" said de Bruyn. A week later, during municipal by-elections in Struisbaai, both official vehicles used by Papier and Appel were seen there. A municipal vehicle transporting Chief Whip Raymond Nongxaza was also seen in Struisbaai on the day.

On election day, February 15, both Papier and Appel's official vehicles were again seen in Struisbaai. An official at the Overberg District Municipality, Lincoln de Bruyn, laid complaints and provided evidence with the relevant officials and provincial MEC for Local Government, Anton Bredell. He wrote: "Attached herewith photographs and descriptions with regard to the councillor of TWK Municipality who used an official vehicle for canvassing for the Barrydale by-elections and the Struisbaai by-election respectively.

“I urge you to act in terms of item 14 of Schedule 7 of the Code of Conduct for Councillors as contained in the Amended Local Government Municipal Structures Act 3 of 2021. I also refer you to the Standing Rules and Procedures with regards to Disciplinary Matters against Councillors." De Bruyn also opened a case against Nongxaza after he allegedly swore at him while he tried to take photos of the municipal vehicle as evidence "While Raymond was walking towards me he was swearing and he had a threatening attitude. Then he said, ‘Ek is sommer lus and maak jou in jou moer," he alleged in the affidavit.“

Police confirmed that a case was being investigated. Video footage of Appel's official vehicle parked outside a liquor store in Barrydale was also posted on social media. A man was seen carrying boxes from the store to the vehicle. "This is how the poorest of the poor are being served by those sitting in the chairs. They want the benefit of the position, but not the responsibility," claimed De Bruyn.

Papier said he could not remember whether he was in those areas in the official vehicle or not. “If the MECs go around to all places in official vehicles, why can’t I?” he asked. Spokesperson for TWK, Hugo Geldenhuys, said the vehicles were used for official municipal work.

He claimed that meetings with councillors from other municipalities were “often scheduled on days of public events”. “It happens that the councillors attend public meetings of the day, but that is a secondary matter”. Geldenhuys confirmed that that the deputy mayor and member of GOOD party, John Michels, did not use a special vehicle allocated to him.

He also dismissed claims that the vehicles were purchased when the municipality was facing a financial crisis. “The purchasing of the vehicles were based on the affordability and financial health of the municipality. The municipality has a positive financial and sustainability position and the authority functions within the realities of those factors”. It was not clear whether Bredell’s office would or had launched an investigation.