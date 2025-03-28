306 Arrested in Operation Red Card: Combating cybercrime across Africa

A recent international operation, Operation Red Card, aimed at clamping down on cybercrime, has led to the arrest of 306 suspects and the seizure of over 1,800 devices across seven African countries. The operation, conducted between November 2024 and February 2025, focused on dismantling cross-border criminal networks involved in mobile banking, investment, and messaging app scams.

In South Africa alone, 40 individuals were arrested, and over 1,000 SIM cards were seized as part of a sophisticated SIM box fraud scheme. This international crackdown highlights the growing threat of cybercrime in South Africa and across Africa, as criminals exploit technology to target individuals and organisations. Nigerian authorities arrested 130 suspects, including 113 foreign nationals, linked to online casino and investment fraud, while authorities in Rwanda uncovered social engineering scams defrauding victims of over USD 305,000.

Neal Jetton, Interpol’s Director of Cybercrime, emphasised, “The success of Operation Red Card demonstrates the power of international cooperation in combating cybercrime, which knows no borders and can have devastating effects on individuals and communities.” Lee Saaiman, an IT professional with years of experience in the cellular industry, provided insights on these growing threats. “Cyber criminals are using large numbers of SIM cards and multiple computers to commit fraud and theft on an industrial scale,” Saaiman explained.

The Cyber Crimes and Cyber Securities Bill aims to bring the country’s legislation in line with other countries’ cyber laws and tackle cybercrime. Photo: EPA This practice involves using hundreds of SIM cards to bypass security systems and carry out fraudulent activities like dialing premium-rate numbers. Saaiman pointed out the growing danger of cybercrime through simple tactics such as SMS phishing. “Victims often fall for tactics like clicking on links in emails or SMS messages, which leads to hidden costs or data theft,” he says.

Despite efforts like Operation Red Card, Saaiman highlights regulatory gaps as a major obstacle to fighting cybercrime in South Africa. While regulations like RICA and POPIA aim to control SIM card sales and protect personal data, they have not been fully implemented. “Criminals use burner phones to carry out illegal activities, evading detection,” he adds.

To protect against cybercrime, Saaiman stressed the importance of awareness. He advised: “Never click on links you don’t recognise. If something seems too good to be true, it likely is.” Saaiman also recommended using antivirus software, securing routers, and being cautious with personal data. He also warns that artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used by criminals to launch more sophisticated attacks but can also help detect and prevent these threats.

Willem Els, Senior Training Coordinator at the Institute for Security Studies, said cybercrime in South Africa has become a growing concern, with crimes ranging from phishing to high-level hacking. “Phishing remains one of the most common tactics, where criminals lure victims into sharing sensitive information like bank details and passwords," Els explained. "Additionally, SIM card fraud and romance scams, like those linked to the Black Axe group, prey on unsuspecting individuals, leading to significant financial loss."

Els also highlighted the dangers of hacking, where cybercriminals steal and sell sensitive data. "Companies are often targeted, and ransomware attacks force them to pay to prevent data leaks." He mentioned that cyber-enabled crimes, such as extortion and CIT robberies, are also on the rise, with criminals using the internet for information gathering.

"Education and awareness are key in combating these threats, particularly for vulnerable groups like the elderly. “As technology advances, so too does the sophistication of cybercrime, making it crucial for South Africans to stay informed and vigilant,” ," Els stressed. [email protected]