Cape Town - More than 35 000 jobs have been created thanks to the booming film industry in the Western Cape, which has pumped in R5 billion. This week, the City of Cape Town confirmed that for the financial year of 2022/2023, they had issued more than 3900 film permits.

They said international and national shows such as American Monsters, Blood and Water’s Fourth Season, Come Dine with Me Cape Town, and Fear Factor India were among some of the local and international productions filmed in Cape Town over the last 12 months. This includes feature films, commercials, TV series, stills photography, documentary films, short films, student projects and music videos. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said while a majority of the permits issued were for commercials, the Mother City also hosted more than 100 large feature film productions and 499 TV series during that time.

More on this Animation takes centre stage at the 2023 Durban FilmMart

The City added the permit office also received bookings for more than 8 300 film locations over the same period. They explained these numbers represent a significant improvement in interest in Cape Town as a film destination since the 2021/22 financial year, when 7 400 location bookings were processed. “This past season, we have seen a number of international feature film and TV series productions heading to our shores as we steadily recover from the impact of the pandemic,” said Smith.

“The local film industry has also done an incredible job in attracting international brands to film their commercials here in Cape Town. “The uptake in filming the past year is made possible by Cape Town’s reputation of a world-class local film industry, by having a competent and efficient Film Office and the fact that we have some of the best locations in the world within a few kilometres of the city centre.” The City confirmed that 35 000 jobs were created with the R5 billion injection.

They said to support the growth in the industry and to assist the sector in reducing production costs, in July 2022, the City placed a freeze on all Safety and Security tariffs for filming within the city. This includes costs for Traffic Services, Metro Police and Law Enforcement. The municipality saved the industry over R900 000 in costs through the tariff freeze.

The 2022/23 is the third time in recent years that the City has frozen tariffs to assist the industry during difficult times, the City stated. DA Western Cape spokesperson on Cultural Affairs and Sports, Gillon Bosman, said they welcomed the financial injection into local economic growth and for job creation. “The film industry has proven itself as a catalyst for economic growth, with a study commissioned by the city showing that the film industry contributed around R5 billion to the local economy annually, creating more than 35 000 jobs,” he said.

Bosman said more than 100 sporting events are set to take place in the province, which has proven the tremendous economic benefits. He added it went hand in hand with the upcoming Netball World Cup, which is expected to generate a R2.5 billion infusion into local economies, accompanied by the arrival of an estimated 120,000 visitors. “The various films planned to be shot in the City of Cape Town this year are a testament to the DA’s commitment to promoting sports, fostering local talent, and driving economic growth,” he said.