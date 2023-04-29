Cape Town – The 13th Shakespeare Schools Festival (SSFSA) is back with a bang at the Star Theatre in District Six next month. Thirty-eight groups are confirmed to be performing, with this year's fest, with the theme “Unplugged and Illuminated in 2023!’”.

Festival CEO, Kseniya Fillnova-Burton said the festival would once again light up the stage as the SSFSA showcases young South African talent. “As a team, we are passionate about building optimism, especially post-pandemic, to share hope for the future in what many find to be an unsettling time. “The SSFSA is for youth empowerment and over more than a decade we have developed a non-competitive, fully inclusive environment where school-going youth can build confidence, improve on life skills and have their voices heard, acknowledged, encouraged, challenged and respected,” she said.

The festival will welcome learners with different abilities such as the De La Bat School for the Deaf, and the Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired. The duration of each Shakespeare play will be no longer than 30 minutes. The full range of Shakespeare plays is on offer with texts also available in isiXhosa. Imaginations are expected to run wild as young people will be given the opportunity to own the stories and interpret it in their best creative understanding.

Performance at last years festival. l MIKE LERESCHE During the preparation process, the SSFSA team has also been able to extend a hand to assist with scripts, acting and directing tips with a number of educational programmes established in the lead-up, to benefit educators, learner-directors and casts. The SSFSA has grown into Africa's largest youth drama festival event with a purely Shakespeare focus. Across the provinces, the Western Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have jointly attracted 29 578 audiences. The festival has also built the capacity of 693 teachers as drama and performance art directors, and worked with 43 guest and student directors and 38 volunteer directors and facilitators. The festival has been presented in other countries such as Malawi, as well as in Moscow and St Petersburg in Russia.

The Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa 2023 is open for registration to Durban, George and Johannesburg participants. All interested youth drama groups, organisations, schools, and educators are invited to register by 30 April 2023. Further info is on www.ssfsa.co.za | https://www.ssfsa.co.za/how-it-works/. After the Cape Town season, the festival will be presented in Johannesburg, George and KZN in September 2023. Details to be announced. Bookings are open for the 2023 festival with performances starting at 7:30pm and tickets costing R110pp, available through Quicket: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/211809-shakespeare-schools-festival-south-africa-cape-town-2023. @ssfsa