4-year-old behind Springboks all the way

Charlse Filies, her grandfather, said that the family are all Springboks fans. The whole family loves sport and some are members of sports teams.

Josie Filies, 4, has shown her support for the Springboks by colouring a Springboks jersey.

“Josie's other grandfather played soccer for a professional club and his wife played hockey. One of her cousins coach hockey and her brother is into karate and plays rugby for Rondebosch Boys,” said Charlse.

He also said that Josie’s mother is into running and his eldest granddaughter captained the UCT basketball team last year.

“I am very proud of Josie, apart from being very athletic she is blessed with a lovable personality,” added Charlse.