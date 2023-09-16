4-year-old behind Springboks all the way

Josie Filies, 4, has shown her support for the Springboks by colouring a Springboks jersey.
Charlse Filies, her grandfather, said that the family are all Springboks fans. The whole family loves sport and some are members of sports teams.
“Josie's other grandfather played soccer for a professional club and his wife played hockey. One of her cousins coach hockey and her brother is into karate and plays rugby for Rondebosch Boys,” said Charlse.
He also said that Josie’s mother is into running and his eldest granddaughter captained the UCT basketball team last year.
“I am very proud of Josie, apart from being very athletic she is blessed with a lovable personality,” added Charlse.
At school, Josie's teacher asked to produce a drawing of the Springbok jersey.
The teacher supplied the emblem for them. They had to bring a Springbok photograph, cut it out, paste it on the emblem.
They used paint and ear buds to colour it in.
Josie said that she loves the Springboks because they play for her country.
“I started to follow the Springboks at the beginning of this year. I am so proud to draw the Springbok jersey and the Springboks winning the world cup would be great for me,” said Josie.