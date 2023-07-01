47 City officials place claims for attacks on them

Cape Town - Close to 50 City officials have been attacked while on duty in the Western Cape since the start of the year, six of which took place at construction sites. Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) teams were also not spared, with two attempted hijackings and three hijacking incidents for the year.

The City said they could not divulge what the injuries sustained nor the budget allocated, stating that law enforcement teams were tasked to keep officials safe during site visits. Officials have been requested to be escorted by law enforcement officers or by the Energy Safety Team and Facility Protection Officers. The City of Cape Town has offered a R1 million reward for information which could lead to the arrest of suspects in Wendy Kloppers’ murder case. file pic. Leon Knipe A fatal incident was that of Wendy Kloppers, who had been visiting the Delft construction site when she was attacked.

The City revealed earlier this month that Kloppers had been killed in a case of mistaken identity. On February 16 , while Kloppers sat in her BMW together with her colleague at the entrance of the housing site in N2 Gateway, she was confronted by gunmen on foot. Kloppers died at the scene, while her colleague was left injured.

A reward of R1 million has been offered for information which could lead to the arrest of her killers. Earlier this month, an electrical official was shot several times in Gugulethu, and a R5000 reward has been offered. Just last week, four DSD staff members were nearly hijacked in Site C, Khayelitsha, while they were returning from facilitating a substance disorder case.

Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, and Nyanga, have been identified as hotspots for these types of attacks relating to the Western Cape Government workers. City Spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said they had an alarming rate of attacks. “The City can confirm that in terms of attacks on staff, a total of 47 claims were submitted for injuries and trauma since 1 January to date.

“The City does not disclose the nature of injuries.” He pinpointed the attacks: “The Urban Mobility Directorate can confirm that at least six attacks/threats related to construction projects have been brought to our attention and reported to the South African Police Service over the past months. “Contractor attacked at gunpoint in Bishop Lavis, attacked at gunpoint in Lentegeur, threats against a contractor in Lansdowne, threats against contractor at project along Spine Road, Khayelitsha, threats against a contractor in Brooklyn and Epping

“Gunshots were fired at the Urban Mobility Mayoral Committee Member in Joe Slovo, Phoenix, during a Winter Preparedness site visit. “More recently, there was an attack on a City contractor’s staff in Macassar.” He said hotspots were not determined as many attackers were opportunists and that staff were given escorts, and that they would not put their staff at risk.

“Service departments would request an escort from Law Enforcement, and officers would accompany them while they carry out their work,” he said. “The City has launched an Energy Safety Team to provide protection to staff in the Energy Directorate, as well as the Facility Protection Officers. “Line managers engage with Safety and Security prior to entering high-risk areas.

“If the situation is volatile, then staff are not to enter such areas or may request armed response to accompany them in event of emergency work. “Staff will not be required to enter dangerous or high risk areas as the safety of our employees and contractors are of paramount concern.” He said they were aware of the various types of ways the violence was committed, either via protection money, blackmail or extortion, threats and intimidation.