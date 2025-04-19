5 fun and easy DIY Easter Bunny projects for kids

Easter isn’t just about chocolate eggs and hot cross buns — it’s also the perfect time to get crafty and bring a little bunny magic into your home. Whether you’re entertaining the kids, decorating for brunch, or just looking for something to make you smile, these creative ways to make Easter bunnies are sure to add a hop to your holiday. 1. Sock Bunnies – The No-Sew DIY Delight

Got an old (but clean!) sock lying around? Perfect! Fill it with rice or cotton stuffing, tie off sections with ribbon or string to create a head and body, then snip the top into two "ears." Draw on a cute face and voilà — an adorable sock bunny to sit on your windowsill or Easter table. Sock bunnies are fun and easy to make 2. Bunny Pancakes – Breakfast gets a cuteness upgrade Turn your morning flapjacks into fluffy friends. Use one big pancake for the body, a smaller one for the head, and banana slices or whipped cream for paws and a tail. Add some berries for eyes and a strawberry nose. Warning: they’re almost too cute to eat. Almost.

3. Toilet Roll Bunnies – Recycling Just Got Cute Transform those cardboard toilet rolls into hopping good fun. Paint or cover them in pastel paper, glue on paper ears, googly eyes, and draw a little bunny smile. This is a great project for kids and a lovely way to recycle while you’re at it. 4. Marshmallow Bunny Pops – Sweet and Simple