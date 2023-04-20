In celebrating 50 years of existence, the Carel Du Toit Centre launches a book with 50 stories and 50 contributions. The centre prides itself as being an institution that has assisted children who are born deaf to speak and listen with a unique methodology.

Lynn Cloete, the marketing and communications manager at the centre, said they will have a cocktail evening on Friday to launch a memorabilia book. “We will be joined by current learners, past staff, principals and alumni. We will be launching a book that celebrates our 50 years milestone. The book has 50 story contributions from past staff, pupils and parents,” she said. Cloete said the book would be freely distributed to those in attendance on Friday, and the public can contact the centre directly to obtain a purchase. The book will be available at a cost of R150. Cloete said there would also be a link available on the Carl Du Toit centre website.

The Director of the Carel Du Toit trust, Louise Eksteen, said it had been a privilege for the centre to celebrate the milestone and be part of keeping the doors open for 50 years. “The majority of our children come from households with low to no income and we are proud to say that we have never turned a child away because of lack of funds. Here’s to the next 50 years!” she said. The deputy principal of the centre, Hanlie Maree, said it had been a miracle to see children whose own parents had no hope transform and be able to speak and listen.

“It’s been a privilege to have been here for 23 years and counting to see the miracle of children acquiring spoken language and giving hope to parents who never felt this would be possible. We have an amazing and dedicated staff who made the 50th-year celebration truly memorable for all our learners, past and present,” she said. The centre held a fun day this past weekend, where alumni, current pupils and former staff members attended. The day included the unveiling of the Simon van der Stel Blue Heritage Plaque that the Centre was awarded and recognised as a result of their visionary and exceptional service through dedicated best practice in teaching children who are deaf to listen and speak.