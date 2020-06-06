56km run in school shoes to raise funds for needy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A second Ultra Marathon in school shoes was never an option for Frank Steyn. His first 56km event in school shoes ended with lost toenails and severe blisters. But this humanitarian by nature knows the plight of the many destitute people across the city who are struggling to survive and do not have basic necessities such as food and toiletries. To lift their spirits, Steyn will run his second 56km event in school shoes to raise funds for those in need of food parcels in this month. Steyn, a former Woodlands High School pupil who grew up in Colorado Park, will start the 56km event in Green Point via Kalk Bay and finish at Northwood Primary School in Mitchells Plain. He will be joined by pacemakers from his athletics club (Eerste River Athletics Club) from the start and during the course of the race.

Steyn said: “I love helping people and wanting to make a difference in a different way.

“It is important for me to finish the race, however, my goal is to raise enough funds to feed as many people as possible,” he said.

Last year, the manager of the Run4Schools Foundation in Mitchells Plain competed in Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in school shoes for the first time. His goal was to raise funds for those in need of school shoes after he saw pupils at Northwood Primary did not have the basic necessities.

Steyn finished the race in 7 hours 16 minutes 33 seconds. He raised more than R65000.

His colleague, Justin Blake, said: “This guy is a go-getter, when he says something, he goes for it and that is the type of person he is.”

Steyn’s teammate, Roderick Jacobs, said: “I remember an incident when he gave one of our runners a pair of running shoes even though he himself needed new running shoes. I take my hat off for what he’s doing,” he said.

The event will be live-streamed on Steyn’s Facebook: Frank Paco Steyn and Instagram: pacofrankstyen.

For more details, email [email protected]

Weekeng Argus