72-hour activation plan in plan after weekend shootings

Sporadic shootings have plagued the city since the weekend in various communities such as Wesbank, Mfuleni and Samora Machel. A 72-hour activation plan has since been put in place to investigate the shootings.

The shootings come just days after eight people were killed and one wounded in one incident in Gugulethu last Tuesday. The victims were standing outside when a gunman opened fire. National Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community last week and said: “I hope that we don’t get used to these incidents here on the Cape Flats”.

Police were called to Charlo Street in Wesbank on Saturday where they discovered the bodies of a 22-year-old woman and a man riddled with gunshot wounds. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk said the victims were declared dead on the scene. “Mfuleni Police responded to a complaint in Charlo street in Wesbank at 3.50am on Saturday. They found the bodies of two people lying on a bed, both of whom had sustained gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old woman and a man were declared dead by medical personnel.

“The suspects who fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “Mfuleni police is investigating a case of murder. Anyone that can shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” Van Wyk says more than 24 hours later, police were called to the community once more where one person was killed and a woman wounded after a gunman opened fire from a white Sedan in Springerskuil Street in Wesbank.

While police said they are sure what the motive is, it is unclear whether the recent spate of shootings are gang-related. The man was shot in the head while the woman was wounded in the neck. Police have yet to confirm whether the woman was left paralysed following the shooting. Van Wyk said police had yet to make arrests.

“Mfuleni police attended a fatal shooting incident in Springerskuil Street, Wesbank,on Sunday at 10.30pm,” he said. “According to reports two victims, a 20- year-old man, dead, a woman, age unknown, were walking in Springerskuil Street, when an unknown male suspect fired several shots at them from a white sedan. The vehicle then sped off. “The 20-year-old victim from Wesbank was fatally shot in the head and the woman, also residing in Wesbank, sustained injuries to her neck. The motive for the shooting is still unknown and a murder and an attempted murder case were registered.”