8-year-old selected to participate in the Western Cape chess trial

Cape Town - Lynn Wicombe from Diaz Primary School in Mossel Bay has been selected to represent her school in Worcester on Saturday at the Western Cape chess trial. Lynn is an 8-year-old girl and this is her first year playing chess. Since last year the school has been investing in their sport.

Her father, Cheslin Wicombe, said they were very excited to hear that she received the invitation as they didn’t expect any big achievements for her as this was her first year playing. “We are just happy she is happy, enjoying what she’s doing and humbled by doing so good.” He added that she actually looks up a lot to her eldest brother, who is in Grade 6. He is the family sportsman, so she is pretty excited to beat him in something as he is very good at sports.

“Our kids keep us so busy during the week and weekends as well. It’s just an absolute joy to see them flourish at a young age and grow from year to year,” Wicombe said. He said that this makes all the long shifts at work even more worth it and also serves as motivation for young parents to be more present and involved in their children’s lives and upbringing. Lynn started playing chess because she wanted to try something different from other sports.