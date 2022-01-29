81-year-old seaman tells of the day when he was aboard the Antipolis when it ran aground

Cape Town - Seasoned seaman, bowsman and trainer Bertram Fuscher was on the Antipolis the day it ran aground in July 1977, and for the first time shared his story on how she sank. A week ago, the Antipolis wreck washed up onto the beach near Oudekraal after being submerged in the ocean for four decades.

Coastal experts confirmed the unusual wave activity had caused the wreck to wash up. The Antipolis, was a 25 000-ton Greek oil tanker, and together with the Romelia, also a tanker, were deemed derelict and were being towed by a Japanese tug boat. The ships broke free and Romelia settled near Sandy Bay.

The Antipolis has washed ashore at the 12 Apostles in Cape Town. Picture: City of Cape Town The tankers were being towed from Greece to a scrapyard in the Far East when the drama unfolded. Fuscher, who was 37 at the time, had been called in a rescue operation to repair and replace the tow. Speaking to the Weekend Argus from his home in Brackenfell, Fuscher, who has sea life running through his veins, had trained thousands of seamen during his career after starting out at the age of 17.

On the day, the ship wreck surfaced, Fusher's son, Leighton, informed him of the news. “I could not believe it, I was pleasantly surprised and she had been scrapped right up to the keel at the time and we were forbidden to speak to the press, you are the first reporter I am speaking to,” he said. Fuscher had grown up in an orphanage and his male relatives had worked at sea.

Bert Fuscher, 81, pages through his fishing report book which is more than 50 years old which documented his journeys around the world. Picture: Brenda Magaar African News Agency (ANA) Fuscher still has his fishing report book in his possession which is more than 50 years old which documented his journeys around the world, including his training. Fuscher was a trainer and lecturer for Safmarine and I&J where he trained thousands of seamen, some of whom had even been guerillas before they were sent for the courses. “The sea was calling me,” he said.

But rough seas in the winter of July 1977, saw the Antipolis hit a rock and began running aground with Fuscher and his colleagues aboard. Fuscher said the Antipolis was a dead ship which had no crew. Fuscher had been living in Mitchells Plain and was brought to Sea Point where he dangled from a helicopter to be hoisted aboard the Antipolis, feeling the waves touching his feet.

“I was still in the prime of my life and was healthy. “A guy called Spiere (muscles) was also called. I was lowered onto the vessel and waited for the other guys to come. The waves were pushing her, I remember how I hung onto the helicopter and we went past Sea Point and Llandudno and I could feel the waves touching my feet. I moved forward and I had to establish a point on the vessel and to put the rope up to the helicopter. There were huge holes in the vessel, it was a hell of a night. Both tankers were towed in tandem. The tows parted due to rough waters,” he said. Fuscher explained the waters were so rough, the ship struck a rock and began to run aground and that he spent more than four hours aboard.

“It was a dead ship, there was no crew, it was being decommissioned and was being towed by a Japanese tug. We managed to get the rope up to the helicopter, but because the ship was running aground very fast, I’ve never seen a vessel go aground so fast. The reason for this is that the vessel was lightly shipped, which means it had very little body in the water. The waves continued to push her very fast, I had been on the vessel for about 10 minutes when she ran aground, you could hear the keel at the bottom growling on the rocks and then she slid in nicely, into the little cove there until the sea had pushed her back where she was below the waters,” he said. Fuscher said they remained on the ship for about four hours after it had run aground, waiting to be taken to dry land.