84-year-old man murdered in Ocean View

Cape Town - Another murder has rocked the community of Ocean View after a 84-year-old man was stabbed and killed during an altercation between three people. The suspect, who was known to the elderly man, has since made an appearance at the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

Police were called to the scene on May 17, where they found the body of the elderly man. One of the other two victims later succumbed to their injuries. Police spokesperson Captain Nowonga Sukwana said: “Two men were stabbed, and one elderly sustained fatal injuries and died on the scene.

“The other injured person was rushed to hospital, where he also succumbed to his injuries.” Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that the suspect made his first appearance in court this week and is expected back in the dock on Monday. The area has seen a spate of murders in recent weeks.