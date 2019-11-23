According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the problem is much bigger than previously reported, with 4.5 million people living with diabetes. More than double that of two years ago.
The IDF’s 2019 Diabetes Atlas shows 12.7% of adults in South Africa had diabetes in 2019, a 137% increase on the 2017 figure of 5.4%. This means the country has become one of the top 10 countries for an absolute increase in diabetes prevalence.
Diabetes is a condition in the body when it either cannot make enough insulin or is unable to fully use the amount it produces.
While there are millions of undiagnosed diabetes cases around the world, Sough Africa is no better, according to the IDF, an estimated 2 million people are living with diabetes but unaware of it.