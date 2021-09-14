A 68-year-old woman was found murdered inside her home after apparent robbery

Cape Town The body of a 68-year-old woman was found dead in her Elsies River home, after an apparent home invasion. Police were called to the scene today, in Garden Street, where emergency services declared the woman as deceased.

Police are now hunting for the killers, who fled with the woman’s belongings. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said they were yet to make an arrest. “The circumstances surrounding an incident, in Garden Street, Elsies River, are under investigation. Upon arrival at the scene, police found the body of an unknown female inside the house. The 68-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene with utensils and are yet to be arrested,” said Swartbooi.

He added that the Elsies River police are investigating a murder. “Anyone with information is urged to call Crime stop anonymously on 08600 10111,” added Swartbooi. Theo Marais, the chairperson of Riverton Estate Residents Association said they were aware of the tragic incident.

“Either last night or early hours of this morning, a woman was murdered and there was a break-in and according to police perpetrators went through her window,” he said. Ward councillor, Franchesca Walker said she could not comment and referred Weekend Argus to the Residents Association. The murder comes just a month after the rape and murder of Cynthia Doubell, 93, in Bellville.