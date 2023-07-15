A bad day can turn into a best day

The Best Worst Day Ever is a delightful picture book from best selling author, Mark Batterson and his daughter Summer Batterson, illustrated by Benedetta Capriotti. The book encourages young children to make the most of each day even when they encounter frustrations along the way.

The book is suitable for kids between the ages of three and seven. Bert’s day from the book started with stubbing his toe on a toy and his favourite shirt was in the wash so he had to wear his second favourite. Then his dog chewed up his sneakers. To make the Saturday even worse, Bert has to go to work with his dad all day. Bert was sure that was the worst day ever.

It started raining as he and his dad took a quick walk but his dad showed him that while he can’t control what happens to him, Bert can control how he responds. This charming collaboration between best selling author Mark and his daughter, brings home for young readers the truth that they can take charge of their big emotions. Mark said that the message from the book is that a bad day does not have to end that way and that there’s more to life than focusing on one bad thing that has happened to you.

“I got to write this book with my daughter, Summer. She always loved reading her bedtime story and our book is a great way to tuck your kids into bed,” said Mark. Quote from the book: “You can complain about the rain or you could jump in puddles with joy.

You could have the worst day ever or you could choose to love the day God made. You could pass by strangers or find a way to bless them. Whether rain or shine, you can always win the day.”