A bittersweet Ramadaan for the family of the first to be buried at Muslim graveside that recently reopened after 127 years

As Ramadaan comes to an end, a grieving Muslim widow remembers her hero in a loving way. Nahzma Brown from Hanover Park, whose husband, Mogamat Brown, became the first to be buried at the Brodie Road Muslim Cemetery in Wynberg, which had been closed for 127 years, said, though she was still heartbroken, she is grateful that her husband made history.

“Though my heart and the children’s heart is still very sore, we miss my husband so much. I am in awe that he got the honour of being the first to be buried in the historic graveside after 127 years. He passed on April 7. He could not be buried on that day because it was Joumul jumu’ah (a holy day in the Muslim faith). “He had to be buried the following day, April 8. I had no idea that my husband was going to be the first to be buried at the cemetery. When I found out, I was speechless. I thought to myself, he must have done something right in his life. I am grateful to the almighty for this honour on my husband,” she said. Brown said that she and her husband were active members of the neighbourhood watch and that her husband was passionate about protecting his community.

“We were very involved in the community. I miss him so much. This is the first Ramadaan without him. I miss each time we were to go out together. He’d rush me to finish up,” she said. Kauthari Isaacs, the daughter of the deceased, said they, as a family, were still in mourning. “I am just grateful that my father is free from all the pain. I feel so honoured that my father has made history. We had no idea until the day he was buried. Though we are grieving and will not have him around this Ramadaan, we are coping, and my mother has been so strong,” she said.

Eunice Karriem from the Yusufeyyah Mosque, which owns the cemetery, said according to the municipal cemetery report of 1895/1896, a recommendation was made to close the cemetery because of the development of the area, and the cemetery was in close proximity to these developments. He said the cemetery was re-opened due to a shortage of burial space in the Cape metro area and that the Covid-19 pandemic had given rise to the need for more burial space. “It's a momentous occasion, and it obviously means the availability of much-needed burial space. This particular cemetery was the first burial ground for Muslims in this area in the post-slave era,” he said.

Karriem said there was no need to reopen the cemetery until the pandemic. He said that though that may be the case, discussions to reopen the cemetery were in motion since 2012. “Many years ago, 2012 or even before that, the mosque committee, at that time, already engaged the city to have it reopened. Ongoing discussions happened until July 2015, when Salie Dawjee passed on. “In January 2022, the current committee re-entered the discussions with the City. Various inspections were done, as well as reports, such as Heritage and Environmental impact assessments. In September 2022, after the inspections proved to be positive, the City provided us with the go ahead to reopen the cemetery with some further recommendations.