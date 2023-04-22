A book of hope and inspiration for the minions

Cape Town - Self-affirmation is believed to be magical in setting a tone for success, and author Richelle Hudson confirms that in her Let's Embark: Leave Your Mark book. In this bright picture book, she reminds readers about the importance of believing in themselves, staying positive and seeking advice in times of need. She tells them that how they live their life determines the legacy they're going to leave one day. Hence, they should start imagining and working towards their dreams from an early age.

‘’Believe in yourself, and know that some way, you’re going to leave your mark someday,’’ writes Hudson. ‘’Now, here is the thing about leaving your mark, it’s important to learn just when to embark. Go to the top, ask those with great merits. Teachers are lovely, but go ask your parents.’’ She said intentions, determination and hard work goes a long way in achieving goals. The journey ‘’may not be pleasant, but soon you will learn mistakes and heartbreaks teach us life can be stern. These life experiences are how you will grow.

‘’Hope is the stuff great dreams are made up of,’’ reads the book. Hudson said she was blown away by the learning process and development of young children in terms of their cognitive and social, and emotional development. ‘’I wanted to write inspiring and encouraging rhyming books for children in efforts to engage them in understanding just how valuable, smart and capable they are and to give them a hope for their future. I want to instil in children that the dreams and passions in their hearts are there for a reason and a purpose. And to be kind along the way, the world needs a lot more kindness, compassion and understanding of one another's unique and special gifts and talents,’’ she explained.