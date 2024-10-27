A call to action for men's health in SA

The Men’s Foundation of South Africa has issued an urgent call to action regarding the pervasive issue of toxic masculinity, which continues to fuel stigma surrounding men's health issues in the country, particularly concerning mental health and prostate cancer. Garron Gsell, CEO of the Men’s Foundation SA, urges both the public and policymakers to take swift action in addressing these life-threatening conditions.

“Toxic masculinity is one of the most pervasive issues affecting men in South Africa today,” Gsell said. “It's a dangerous narrative that tells men to prioritise toughness, stoicism, and dominance over their own well-being. This has devastating consequences, particularly when it comes to seeking help for physical and mental health concerns. We need to dismantle these stereotypes that put pressure on men to suffer in silence.” South African men face one of the worst life expectancies globally, ranking 167th out of 193 countries.

Despite significant public health challenges, such as the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Gsell highlights that men’s low life expectancy cannot solely be attributed to disease. “We know AIDS has severely affected life expectancy in South Africa, but what's alarming is that even with AIDS being twice as prevalent among women, men still fare far worse. This gap is the silent killer – a combination of stigma, neglect, and a failure to seek help.” Two alarming trends highlight this crisis: prostate cancer and mental health. Prostate cancer, although treatable when detected early, continues to claim more lives than breast cancer in South Africa.

According to Gsell, “Prostate cancer is more deadly than breast cancer, not because the disease is inherently more dangerous, but because men are less likely to take preventative action. The lack of screenings and the reluctance to talk about these issues are rooted in the stigmas around masculinity.” Equally concerning is the mental health crisis. “Every day, 21 South Africans take their own lives – 17 of them are men,” Gsell states. “This isn't just a South African issue; it's global. But the reality is that men in our country are more likely to suffer in silence because of the stigma attached to seeking help.”

Mental health remains a gendered issue, and the reluctance of men to speak about their struggles is often driven by societal pressure to conform to masculine stereotypes. “Men feel like they have to be the providers, martyrs, and the strong ones,” Gsell explains. “This perception keeps them from opening up about their struggles, fearing that vulnerability will be seen as weakness. The result? We’re seeing increasing numbers of suicides, untreated mental health issues, and preventable deaths.”

One potential solution lies in creating informal safe spaces where men feel comfortable discussing their challenges. Gsell suggests that barbershops, gyms, and bars could play a pivotal role in this regard. “Barbershops and similar establishments have long been places where men gather and talk. By training barbers and other professionals with surface-level counselling skills, we can start dismantling the stigma surrounding men’s mental health. Barbers, personal trainers, and barmen can serve as first-line confidants, encouraging men to seek professional help when necessary.” This initiative could be a simple yet impactful way to create a safe space for men to talk, helping to chip away at the social stigma that prevents so many from seeking the care they need.