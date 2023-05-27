A first for Africa: pathogen genomics platform to be available soon

A first for Africa pathogen genomics platform, led by the SAMRC/SANBI/UWC Bioinformatics Capacity Development Research Unit, is set to be a crucial step in underpinning efforts to improve disease response on the continent. Professor Alan Christoffels, the director at the SAMRC/SANBI/UWC Bioinformatics Capacity Development Research Unit, said this milestone would assist the continent in treating its people.

“We as a continent are faced with illnesses such as haemorrhaging fever, malaria, TB and cholera. These illnesses largely affect our African continent, and this space will allow health departments, health practitioners and laboratories in information sharing with aims of finding solutions to our health problems,” he said. Christoffels said this platform would bridge the gap of the lack of data and its management on the continent and preserve it. “We don’t have capabilities to store data in Africa. This platform will allow us to have a platform that will allow us to store data. Previously, African scientists have been sceptical of sharing their research because of being afraid that their names and efforts will not be recognised,” he said.

Science expert Sarah Mwangi said that the data-sharing platform is significant for the continent because it will, among other things, promote data-driven policy by providing national public health institutions, advocacy groups, and policymakers with a valuable resource for accessing accurate and up-to-date data. “As a result, interventions will be targeted, efficient, and specifically adapted to the needs of African communities as the key players will be given the authority to develop evidence-based policies and advocate for resource allocation for public health planning. “Further, the platform will support disease surveillance and outbreak response by enabling the sharing of disease-related data in real-time or near real-time. As a result, public health authorities will be better able to monitor disease progression, implement control measures, and mobilise resources,” she said.

African researcher George Githinji said introducing a groundbreaking initiative such as this sets to tackle a pressing issue in data sharing during public health crises. “This ambitious flagship project aims to overcome concerns surrounding fair data-sharing practices and, most importantly, confront the pressing challenge of establishing robust management infrastructure within individual countries and across the entire continent. By doing so, it seeks to not only address but also advocate for investment in critical areas such as data infrastructure, data protection, and accessibility, with the ultimate goal of fortifying genomics-based disease surveillance throughout Africa.,” he said. Tendani Tsedu, head of corporate communications and marketing at the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC), said: “As the SAMRC we view the establishment of the first-for-Africa repository as a significant milestone in our work. This repository serves as a centralised platform for storing and sharing medical research data, which is crucial in advancing research and improving health outcomes on the continent. The SAMRC recognises that access to quality data is imperative for informed decision-making and evidence-based policy formulation, and this repository will facilitate these processes. Additionally, we are thrilled that our researchers have been actively involved in developing and implementing this repository, further highlighting our commitment to innovation and collaboration. Overall, the SAMRC is excited about the immense potential of this repository in advancing medical research and driving positive change across the African continent.”