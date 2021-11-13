A group of runners to go beyond the call of duty

Cape Town - A group of runners from Kuils River, Eerste River and Mitchells Plain will go beyond the call of duty for a Goodwood resident. They will run 100km in January to raise funds for Gabriela Caldeira, who was diagnosed last month with congenital bands, “a rare cause of intestinal obstruction in infancy and childhood. The obstruction is caused by entrapment of the intestine between the band and mesentery or by compression of the bowl”.

Gabriela started having cramps on October 3 and a day later the pain became worse. Her mother rushed her to the emergency room. After multiple scans, doctors insisted on an emergency operation as they suspected a ruptured appendix. However, in theatre they found her appendix was in tack and that there was an issue with her small intestines. They also saw fluid in the abdomen area. Her doctors flushed out her abdomen area, cut off 20cm of the dead intestines and reattached the two healthy parts of the small intestine.They found out she had congenital bands.

Two days later, she was rushed in for the second emergency operation as they picked up complications. Her mother, Glynnis, said: “I felt sad, guilty and anxious as I then realised exactly how much pain she must have been in on the Sunday. I should have taken her to the emergency room the same day and not waited until the following day. “Gabriela and I have a typical mother-daughter relationship and we love each other immensely. During this ordeal, it brought us even closer as she would look to me for strength through tears whenever they had to inject her or draw blood, etc.

“This once again proved to me, as a mother, that no matter how big our children grow, they will always need us. This experience has brought our family even closer than it was before,” she said The 16-year-old was diagnosed with autism, a learning disability and speech impairment a few years ago. Glynnis said Gabriela reached all her milestones up till the age of two and for about two months she said the words ball and dad and then stopped speaking.

“I thought it was laziness and then I decided to put her in an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre. While she was at the ECD centre, they picked up that she was doing certain kinds of actions, such as repetitive movements. The manager of the crèche then called me in to say she thinks Gabby needed to be checked. “Through multiple tests it was confirmed Gabriela falls into the autism spectrum. Reassessment at nine years old confirmed that Gabriela had outgrown some autistic straits and had the additional diagnoses of a learning disability and speech impairment,” she said. “The runners are my angels sent straight from God. They heard Gabby’s story and immediately wanted to help. It is tough being a single parent and I am barely making ends meet.

“This is a heavy stress factor as I now have to cope with additional medical bills that, besides everything else, I am not able to cover. This is due to me not being able to work during the time of caring for my daughter,” she added. Frank Steyn, who will be among the runners to take part in the event, said he and a few runners want to help Gabriela. “This is important to me and the rest of the runners taking part. We don’t know what Gabby faces on a daily basis. We want to help her so that she can do things like any other person. We will have a lot of supporters on the road come race day,” he said.