A guide for kids and parents during the lockdown

Cape Town - “Have a little faith in your sons. This journey will be the making of them” is a quote from a book called On Your Marks, the adventure begins by CJ Milbrandt. All the fun spots for entertainment have closed down and as if that is not bad enough, you are not allowed to visit your friends down the road and it seems you will be bored out of your mind but the fun adventure out of the ordinary routine has begun. Weekend Argus spoke to Kayla Horne, one of the Child Protection Social Workers at the Saartjie Baartman Centre about things that parents can do during the lockdown with their children. She said parents must ensure that their children help with chores like making their beds, folding their clothes, washing dishes and cleaning up the yard/garden. This teaches them responsibility and gives a sense of independence. Horne added that parents should also make that they follow the rules of the lockdown including washing hands and explaining what social distancing is.



She advised that children should be able to share their feelings with their parents regarding lockdown.They should do their homework - as issued by schools but also its essential for parents to use this valuable time to interact with their children. She added that affirmation by parents for tasks well done is so precious and assists with positive self-image.



Activities for siblings and parents to participate in are boardgames, ball games etc. Children should make sure they play inside the yard or in their homes and they must clean up after themselves.



Horne added that “children should ensure that they show gratitude and appreciation towards their parents (hugs, small notes and kiss on the cheek), whether it is for their food or medication".

For more information, you can visit www.mindheart.co.za